DHL opens new €11m Cork facility

DHL's new express operations hub is located in Blarney Business Park and will aid the company's growing Munster operation
DHL opens new €11m Cork facility

The facility will be used to aid the delivery giant's Munster operations.

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 17:00
Martha Brennan

DHL has invested €11.7m in a new logistics hub in Blarney Business Park, Cork.

The facility was opened by Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath earlier today and will be used to aid the delivery giant's Munster operations.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome this investment from DHL into a new express operations hub here in Cork. This significant investment of over €11m is much needed to provide the necessary capacity to keep up with growing demand,” said Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber.

“The choice to locate in Blarney Business Park, which has seen some very significant project announcements in recent weeks, demonstrates the confidence that this global company has in Cork as a facilitative environment to grow and do business.

“This is no doubt a tremendously exciting time for the Cork region."

Read More

TikTok to create 1,000 new jobs in Ireland

More in this section

TikTok to create 1,000 new jobs in Ireland TikTok to create 1,000 new jobs in Ireland
Cork engineering company to create 30 new jobs Cork engineering company to create 30 new jobs
Revolut Becomes Latest App-Based Broker Courting U.S. Investors Revolut customers with legacy cards to be affected by card expiration
<p>Annie Madden was presented with the award by Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy.</p>

UCC student wins Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices