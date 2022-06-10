DHL opens new €11m Cork facility

DHL has invested €11.7m in a new logistics hub in Blarney Business Park, Cork.

The facility was opened by Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath earlier today and will be used to aid the delivery giant's Munster operations.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome this investment from DHL into a new express operations hub here in Cork. This significant investment of over €11m is much needed to provide the necessary capacity to keep up with growing demand,” said Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber.

“The choice to locate in Blarney Business Park, which has seen some very significant project announcements in recent weeks, demonstrates the confidence that this global company has in Cork as a facilitative environment to grow and do business.

“This is no doubt a tremendously exciting time for the Cork region."