TikTok to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland

Video-sharing platform TikTok is creating 1,000 new jobs in Ireland.

The new roles will be added to the already 2,000 strong working at the Chinese company's Dublin offices.

The social media giant has had a presence in Ireland since 2019.

TikTok already has a number of teams based in Ireland including its European small and medium-sized business operations as well as its European data privacy and data protection team in Ireland.

The company's transparency and accountability centre is also based in Dublin.

TikTok CEO, Shouzi Chew, shared the news this morning in a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin as well as IDA chief Martin Shanahan.

Mr Shanahan said today's announcement is "proof of the company’s continued commitment to Ireland".

"News of these additional 1,000 jobs, adding to its already substantial headcount, underscores the strategic importance of Ireland in TikTok’s global operations, with its Dublin site now base for a number of the company’s critical functions," he said.

The news was also welcomed by the Taoiseach who said: "TikTok’s latest expansion further embeds Ireland as an important hub for its European and global operations, and is clear evidence of its commitment to this country.

"The substantial number of additional, highly skilled jobs being created is testament to the strength of Ireland’s offering, which includes a strong talent base and collaborative ecosystem," Mr Martin added.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar added: "TikTok's growth since coming to Ireland has been truly incredible.

"At the start of 2022, TikTok had over 2,000 employees in Ireland, and the addition of another 1,000 this year really underlines the company’s commitment to Ireland, our people and the environment we have worked hard to create here."

Recruitment for these 1,000 jobs is expected to start straight away.

Earlier this week the app announced plans to improve users' digital wellbeing by allowing them to set screentime limits after teenagers reported wanting to have more control.

The company said the two new tools would sit alongside its existing daily screen time limit feature that enables users to set a daily time allowance for using the app per day and would help to build a “positive relationship with digital devices” based on the user being in control.

