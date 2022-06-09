Pharmacy chain Boots could be sold for €6bn

A consortium of Apollo Global Management and Reliance Industries has made a binding offer for Boots pharmacy chain.

The investor group this week submitted a bid for the chain, currently controlled by US retail giant Walgreens, that’s fully backed by committed financing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Their proposal values Boots at more than £5bn (€5.86bn), one of the people said.

Boots has 89 outlets in Ireland employing more than 2,000 people.

The move could put Apollo and Reliance in pole position to buy Boots, after rival suitors started having second thoughts. Their main competitor, a consortium of Britain’s billionaire Issa brothers and TDR Capital, has been considering dropping out of the race due to disagreements over price, Bloomberg News reported in late May.

Walgreens has been seeking a valuation of about £7bn (€8.19bn) for Boots, people with knowledge of the matter have said. The business runs a network of more than 2,200 stores across the UK and Ireland, as well as private-label brands like No7 Beauty and operations in a smattering of other countries.

Reliance, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, may be looking to tap its expertise in emerging markets to wring further growth out of the British high street staple. Ambani, who is one of India’s richest men, is in the midst of pivoting his traditionally refining-focused conglomerate toward businesses that will better help him tap the country’s billion-plus consumers.

A winning bidder could be picked as soon as the coming weeks, the people said. Walgreens plans to keep a stake in the business after any deal, according to the people.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction. Representatives for the consortium and Walgreens declined to comment.

The Boots sale has emerged as a litmus test for dealmaking in the UK as credit markets become increasingly fragile. The easy financing conditions that supported a series of debt-fueled takeovers of British companies last year have mostly come to an end.

Bloomberg