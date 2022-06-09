Owner of Dealz-Poundland discount stores 'gains market share' as inflation soars    

Owner of Dealz-Poundland discount stores 'gains market share' as inflation soars    

Dealz operates around 100 stores in the Republic.

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 11:59

The owner of Dealz-Poundland discount stores in Ireland said the retailer is gaining market share across all its European markets as the cost-of-living crisis rages. 

Dealz operates around 100 stores in the Republic and has 30 Poundlands in the North, but under its Pepco parent operates many hundreds of stores across the rest of Europe, including in Poland and Britain.

Pepco is winning market share across all its markets as shoppers seek value amid intense inflationary pressure, its acting finance chief said. 

"We are seeing switching into the value discount channel across our markets," Mat Ankers, interim group chief financial officer told Reuters.

"We're growing our price gap to market, that's what's happening at the moment," he said. 

Mr Ankers said the group had invested €35m to keep a lid on prices in its first half to March 31, which dented its gross margin by 137 basis points.

"This is a very meaningful and very considered investment that we're making," he said. 

The Pepco group also owns over 3,400 more stores across the rest of Europe, including 1,000 shops in Poland. It opened its first Pepco stores in Austria, Serbia, and Spain last year. 

Pepco shares are listed on the Warsaw stock market and is currently valued at around €5bn.

 Irish Examiner and Reuters

Read More

Smurfit Kappa invests €22m in Mexico plant

More in this section

Ryanair crew threaten strike as pay talks collapse in Spain Ryanair crew threaten strike as pay talks collapse in Spain
Jameson-owner Pernod sets growth targets Jameson-owner Pernod sets growth targets
CC COVID 19 PHASE 2 REOPENING Zara sales boom defying retail inflation gloom
#Business Movers#Consumer Affairs#Inflation#Cost of livingOrganisation: DealzOrganisation: PundlandOrganisation: Pepco
<p>Last year, the company, which was founded in Dublin in 1934, invested €20.5 million in its Culiacan plant in Northwest Mexico.</p>

Smurfit Kappa invests €22m in Mexico plant

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices