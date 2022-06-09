Smurfit Kappa invests €22m in Mexico plant

Irish packaging company Smurfit Kappa is planning €21.9 million worth of upgrades for one of its northern Mexico plants.

It is hoped that the investment will streamline the company's operations in the US.

The Nuevo Laredo sheet plant will be extended to increase capacity and a new corrugator machine has also begun operating at the location, which will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 40%.

Smurfit Kappa has strong partnerships in the Tamaulipas region, which is home to over 200 companies that manufacture products for the US.

“This investment reinforces our commitment to being an important player in the growth of the Mexican market. It will also strengthen our partnerships within the sectors that drive the local economy in the Nuevo Laredo region,” said Laurent Sellier, CEO of Smurfit Kappa the Americas.

Eduardo Rubio, CEO of Smurfit Kappa North America, added: “The enhanced production capacity we now have because of this investment has strengthened our ability to meet the needs of current and indeed potential customers in the region."

Last year, the company, which was founded in Dublin in 1934, invested €20.5 million in its Culiacan plant in Northwest Mexico.

Smurfit Kappa currently operates in over 36 countries and has a market cap of €10.3 billion.