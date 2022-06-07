Shannon Foynes signs deal with Norwegian offshore wind group

The agreement "will strengthen the cooperation between the ports along the Norwegian coast and one of the hubs for floating wind in Ireland."
Shannon Foynes signs deal with Norwegian offshore wind group

Jerry Hallissey (left) Shannon Foynes Port Company, Head of Business Development and Alfred Risan, Norwegian Offshore Wind at the Foynes Yacht Club in Co. Limerick. Picture: Arthur Ellis.

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 17:08
Alan Healy

The Shannon Foynes Port Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Norwegian Offshore Wind to provide a framework for collaboration on future projects.

Norwegian Offshore Wind is a cluster of 350 companies that cover the entire supply chain for offshore wind projects. Norway has been seen as a leader in such projects with 30GW of capacity expected by 2040.

Shannon Foynes is aiming to take advantage of the significant number of offshore wind projects expected to be developed around the Irish coast in the coming decades.

The agreement signed this week includes running shared events, sharing opportunities to do business and joint research projects.

"The ports in Norway and Ireland are a vital component in the supply chain in offshore wind, and thus imperative for the countries in Northern Europe to reach their renewable ambitions,” said Arvid Nesse, General Manager of Norwegian Offshore Wind.

“This agreement will strengthen the cooperation between the ports along the Norwegian coast and one of the hubs for floating wind in Ireland."

Shannon Foynes Port Company CEO Pat Keating said: "Ireland’s potential from floating offshore wind generation off the west coast alone stands at 70GW, which is 12 times our current installed wind capacity on land."

"So what we now need to do is to realise that opportunity and being able to partner with global leaders like Norway will be a key enabler of that. Norwegian Offshore Wind’s partnership with us on this MOU reflects just how big that opportunity is and we look forward to working closely with them to progress this mutually beneficial relationship.”

Read More

‘Very lengthy planning delays’ for wind farms ‘single biggest factor’ in achieving climate goals

More in this section

JD Sports sales report JD Sports, Elite broke law over Rangers FC merchandise pricing, UK watchdog finds
Irish-run Open Orphan reports strong growth as revenue rises Irish-run Open Orphan reports strong growth as revenue rises
Apple bows to common chargers after EU deal aims 'to save consumers €250m a year'      Apple bows to common chargers after EU deal aims 'to save consumers €250m a year'     
Munster Business#Climate Changerenewableswind energyPlace: NorwayPlace: ShannonOrganisation: Shannon Foynes Port Company
<p>The launch of the new flights brings Ryanair’s total routes for winter 2022/23 to and from Ireland to 177. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Ryanair announces seven new routes for winter 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices