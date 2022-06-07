Shannon Foynes signs deal with Norwegian offshore wind group

The Shannon Foynes Port Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Norwegian Offshore Wind to provide a framework for collaboration on future projects.

Norwegian Offshore Wind is a cluster of 350 companies that cover the entire supply chain for offshore wind projects. Norway has been seen as a leader in such projects with 30GW of capacity expected by 2040.

Shannon Foynes is aiming to take advantage of the significant number of offshore wind projects expected to be developed around the Irish coast in the coming decades.

The agreement signed this week includes running shared events, sharing opportunities to do business and joint research projects.

"The ports in Norway and Ireland are a vital component in the supply chain in offshore wind, and thus imperative for the countries in Northern Europe to reach their renewable ambitions,” said Arvid Nesse, General Manager of Norwegian Offshore Wind.

“This agreement will strengthen the cooperation between the ports along the Norwegian coast and one of the hubs for floating wind in Ireland."

Shannon Foynes Port Company CEO Pat Keating said: "Ireland’s potential from floating offshore wind generation off the west coast alone stands at 70GW, which is 12 times our current installed wind capacity on land."

"So what we now need to do is to realise that opportunity and being able to partner with global leaders like Norway will be a key enabler of that. Norwegian Offshore Wind’s partnership with us on this MOU reflects just how big that opportunity is and we look forward to working closely with them to progress this mutually beneficial relationship.”