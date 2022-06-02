Regeneron buys cancer drug from Sanofi for €1bn              

Regeneron buys cancer drug from Sanofi for €1bn              

The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals headquarters in Limerick

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 15:24
Marthe Fourcade

Regeneron, the US pharma giant which employs 1,400 people in Limerick, has agreed to buy the immune-oncology drug Libtayo from partner Sanofi for as much as $1.1bn (€1bn), revisiting a deal that helped the French company re-enter the field of cancer research.

Sanofi will get an upfront payment of $900m to transfer all rights to Libtayo to its US partner and stands to get another $200m in milestone payments if the drug reaches certain regulatory and sales targets.

“Our early steps with Libtayo in immuno-oncology provided a strong foundation for our revitalised oncology efforts,” Bill Sibold, who heads Paris-based Sanofi’s North America operations, said.  “Now we are focused on leveraging our internal capabilities and advancing a new generation of oncology medicines.” 

 Since Libtayo first won regulatory approval, Sanofi has been striking deals to bolster its cancer offerings. In December, it agreed to buy privately held Amunix for as much as $1.2bn for that purpose.

The companies were previously splitting Libtayo’s worldwide operating profits. New York-based Regeneron was in charge of selling the drug in the US, and Sanofi in the rest of the world.

Regeneron’s shares fell as much as 4.5% at one stage in New York trade, while Sanofi’s rose slightly in Paris.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Diamond Jubilee preparations Long weekend to provide some respite for battered  British pubs 
High Street Retail As German Inflation Bites Zara owner Inditex set to profit from recent price increases
#Business MoversPlace: LimerickOrganisation: RegeneronOrganisation: Libtayo
<p>Tesla joins a wave of companies mandating a return to the office for employees. Picture: Susan Walsh.</p>

Elon Musk tells employees to return to office or ‘pretend to work’ elsewhere

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices