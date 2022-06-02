Penneys to open new €12m store in Carlow this month

Penneys is set to open a new €12m store in Co Carlow this month.

The 28,000 sq ft, store, situated on Kennedy Avenue in Carlow Town, will open its doors on June 14 and employ over 100 people from the local area.

The store will operate on 100% renewable energy and will be the first to have solar panels placed on its roof.

The opening is the first part of a €250m investment that the retail giant has committed to Ireland over the next ten years.

The programme also includes the building of a new store in Tallaght, Dublin, and the redevelopment, relocation, or refurbishment of its Cork, Dublin, and Galway stores.

A €75m warehousing and distribution facility is also currently under construction in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

“This store is the first major milestone of our ongoing €250m investment into Ireland, our first and home market," said Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys ROI and NI.

"We are proud to continue to play our part in supporting Irish towns and communities and we are always grateful for our amazing customers in Ireland.”

Penneys, which operates as Primark outside of Ireland, has 36 stores in Ireland and 403 stores in total across Europe and North America.