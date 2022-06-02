Russian gas restrictions will not disrupt Irish supply

Gas Networks Ireland said that it does not envisage any disruption to Irish gas supply during the summer months, despite the anticipated restrictions on the importation of Russian gas to the EU.
According to the operator’s 2022 Summer Outlook, Ireland’s gas supply will be met by indigenous supply from the Corrib gas field and via an interconnection with the UK.
As of early last month, the UK’s storage facilities were 79%.
“Based on the assessment of all supply sources to Ireland and anticipated demand levels, it is not envisaged that there will be a disruption to Ireland’s gas supply during the summer months,” said Gas Networks Ireland’s Future Networks Manager, Maurice Power.
"Gas demand is forecast to be slightly lower over the coming summer period compared to the previous year, due to several factors including the current high wholesale gas prices.
"We have continuous communication channels in place with key regulatory and upstream stakeholders in relation to maintaining security of supply.”
It is anticipated that gas demand for heating will decrease during the summer months, but Mr Power said that demand for gas-fired electricity generation will likely increase as wind levels drop.
"Last summer gas accounted for up to 69% of daily electricity generation. In April we already started to see gas’s share of the electricity mix rise, with a daily peak of 80%. This trend is expected to continue through summer 2022.”