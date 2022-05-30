Ericsson to hire 250 new staff in Athlone as part of expansion

Telecommunications company Ericsson is to create 250 new jobs at its research and development campus in Athlone, it announced today.

The new jobs are to be created over the next three years and will be focused on employing cloud native software developers, engineers and architects across a wide variety of career stages.

The Swedish company has employed staff in Athlone for over 40 years and its software development campus is one of Ireland’s largest.

Currently, Ericsson employs 1,200 in Athlone and 200 staff in Dublin, making it one of Ireland's largest employers within the software development industry. Due to previous investment, Ericsson Ireland has grown by over 25% in the past 5 years.

Ericsson's Athlone campus acts as the global research and development headquarters of its Digital Services Operations Support Systems.

Denis Dullea, Head of Research and Development at Ericsson Athlone said: “This announcement underscores our global reputation as a world-class research and development software development centre. Our team here already play a critical role in the development of Ericsson products, services and solutions that enable Ericsson to deliver limitless connectivity that makes the unimaginable possible.

“We are hiring an additional 250 software developers, engineers and architects with cloud native skills to enhance our capability to deliver the benefits of cloud native technologies to our global customer base via our RAN, Management, Automation and Orchestration offerings," Dullea added.

Commenting on the company's expansion in Athlone, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said: “These new jobs are in new areas in cloud-native technologies, providing some really exciting opportunities for the Midlands. It truly is a vote of confidence in Athlone and Ireland as a whole that such an internationally renowned company has chosen to make this investment.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD said: “I am delighted with Ericsson’s announcement to add 250 roles at its research and development campus in Athlone. These highly skilled roles in software development, engineering and cloud technologies are a very welcome development for the region and this expansion reaffirms the Midlands as a centre of excellence in the ICT sector and cloud technology.

"Ericsson is a well-established presence here in Athlone and its continued success and investment in its research and development campus is testament to the fact that Westmeath, and indeed the Midlands as a whole is a great place to do business," he continued.