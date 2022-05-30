Biomerics to create 40 new jobs in Galway

United States-based medical devices manufacturer Biomerics is to create 40 new jobs in Galway over the next five years, it announced today.

The new hires come as the company opens its new 2,000 square foot balloons and balloon catheters centre of excellence in Galway, which will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of balloons and balloon catheters.

The new facility is the company's first in Europe and is located in Liosban Business Park, Galway.

The expansion of Biomerics into Ireland has been supported through IDA Ireland.

Global Head of Life Sciences at IDA Ireland Michael Lohan said: “Biomerics’ decision to locate its first European site in Galway is terrific news for Ireland and reflects the established Lifesciences cluster in the West Region. This announcement is an exemplar of IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning innovative investments and job creation in regional locations.”

Commenting on the expansion of the company, Todd McFarland, President of Biomerics FMI said: "Having this new location is another step in our strategic growth plan. We continue to see a strong need around balloon component development.

"Our focus will be on next-generation technologies, including micro-and sensing balloons. Additionally, the facility will provide more capacity to support our strategic customers in the interventional markets we serve," he added.

Galway-based Minister of State in the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton said: “This move brings with it the creation of 40 jobs providing new opportunities for people to work and live in Galway, which has a proven track record when it comes to providing a rich pool of talent with a highly skilled and educated workforce.

"Today’s announcement is a great achievement for the West of Ireland and signals a bright future for businesses across the country," she continued.

Commercial Director, Interventional Balloons, Jhovanny Ortega, is set to lead the new balloons and balloon catheters research and development facility.