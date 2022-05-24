Wisetek plans further US expansion

Wisetek plans further US expansion

Gary McCarthy, Wisetek Director of Global Sales Operations; Ray Cronin; Claire Cronin, US Ambassador to Ireland; Mairéad O’Leary, Wisetek Group Reporting and Margin Manager; Sean Sheehan, Wisetek CEO and Finola Cunningham, Senior Commercial Representative, US Commercial Service as the US Ambassador visited the Cork Wisetek facility.

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 15:10
Alan Healy

Cork firm Wisetek continues its expansion into the US with plans to add to the 200 employees it has there.

The IT asset disposal (ITAD) specialists welcomed the US ambassador Claire Cronin  to its headquarters in Dublin Hill recently where she was given a full tour of Wisetek’s production floor and facility by senior management, which included a briefing of the company’s operations in the ITAD sector. 

Since it was established in 2007, Sean Sheehan's firm has grown exponentially and has expanded its international footprint across the globe, including four facilities across the US, in Massachusetts, California, Texas, and Virginia. This includes a new 42,000 sq ft facility that was recently opened in Northborough, Massachusetts.

The company currently employs over 450 people worldwide and has recently achieved the milestone of 200 employees based in the US, and has plans to grow this number further.

“I was delighted to welcome Ambassador Cronin to our facility here in Cork, so she could witness first-hand the nature of Wisetek’s work in the ITAD sector," Sean Sheehan said. 

"Wisetek has invested substantially in our facilities in the United States, resulting in the creation of 200 jobs in what we consider to be a key market for the company. We look forward to further growing Wisetek’s international footprint, including in the United States, in the years to come.”

Read More

Not just cosmetic: Ready-to-go manufacturing plant for €6m in Kilbarry  

More in this section

Irish-based e-commerce firm eDesk to create 150 new jobs Irish-based e-commerce firm eDesk to create 150 new jobs
Pfizer to close research plant Pfizer slashes drug prices for poorest nations, expanding access
Marks & Spencer profits M&S struggle to see profits rise after exit from Russia plus cost pressures
Munster Business
<p>Cillian McCarthy, CEO, Paradyn and Pat Downing, Commercial Director, Vault365.jpg</p>

Cork-based Paradyn invests €500,000 in data backup service

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices