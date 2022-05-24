Wisetek plans further US expansion

Cork firm Wisetek continues its expansion into the US with plans to add to the 200 employees it has there.
The IT asset disposal (ITAD) specialists welcomed the US ambassador Claire Cronin to its headquarters in Dublin Hill recently where she was given a full tour of Wisetek’s production floor and facility by senior management, which included a briefing of the company’s operations in the ITAD sector.
Since it was established in 2007, Sean Sheehan's firm has grown exponentially and has expanded its international footprint across the globe, including four facilities across the US, in Massachusetts, California, Texas, and Virginia. This includes a new 42,000 sq ft facility that was recently opened in Northborough, Massachusetts.
The company currently employs over 450 people worldwide and has recently achieved the milestone of 200 employees based in the US, and has plans to grow this number further.
“I was delighted to welcome Ambassador Cronin to our facility here in Cork, so she could witness first-hand the nature of Wisetek’s work in the ITAD sector," Sean Sheehan said.
"Wisetek has invested substantially in our facilities in the United States, resulting in the creation of 200 jobs in what we consider to be a key market for the company. We look forward to further growing Wisetek’s international footprint, including in the United States, in the years to come.”