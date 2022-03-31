Not just cosmetic: Ready-to-go manufacturing plant for €6m in Kilbarry  

WITH the pandemic boosting investor interest in the industrial and logistics sector - helped by flourishing e-commerce - now seems an opportune time to bring a €6m manufacturing facility at Dublin Hill to market.

A substantial detached industrial premises suitable for manufacturing and storage facilities, it’s located at Kilbarry Business & Technology Park. While the bulk of the offering consists of a 104,7000 sq ft (9,727 sq m) manufacturing facility, incorporating a two-storey office block, it also comes with a 16,792 sq ft (1,560 sq m) warehouse and an onsite effluent treatment plant.

On a 10 acre (4.06 ha) site, the manufacturing unit’s spec includes c15,000 sq ft of 13m eves high bay warehousing. This area is fully racked and has capacity to store up to 3,000 pallets.

The sale/letting of the property includes two tower forklifts to service this section of the building. The spec also includes a manufacturing hall that is Class D/ISO8 Cleanroom, six dock levellers and three surface roller doors, as well as a secure service yard with circulation and surface parking facilities for trailers and cars.

Previous occupiers include global cosmetics giant Yves Rocher, from 1984 to 2018, before moving production to Britanny in France, followed by Cosmetic Creations Ltd, since rebranded to Lynoslife, who are now centralising operations at their Claremorris plant.

The Dublin Hill facility, which is up for sale or to let with Cushman & Wakefield, comes with vacant possession, at a time when vacancy rates are extremely low in the sector, just 1.7% in Cork, say the agents.

They describe the Kilbarry facility as “an opportunity to investors/end users to acquire a substantial facility during a period of historic low vacancy rate, combined with robust occupier demand” which they say has resulted “in a sustained upward trajectory on rental and capital values and a downward pressure on yields”.

Agent Philip Horgan said it’s on sale at €6m, but that lease offers will be considered, with price on application.

While the two previous occupiers were in the cosmetics industry, Mr Horgan said the plant lends itself to “general manufacturing”.

A couple of enquiries have already come in "one or two quite positive”, Mr Horgan said, adding that interest is both domestic and overseas.

The Kilbarry park, c190 acre (77 ha), is located 3km from Cork city centre. It’s adjacent to Blackpool, a key commercial destination on the north side of the city, and it’s also close to the N20 connecting Cork to Limerick. The Dunkettle Interchange, with onward connections to the M8, N25 and all other national road networks, is 8km away.

Other occupiers in the business park include electronic sub-constractors, Flex, and Wisetek, experts in data sanitization and IT asset disposition and reuse.

More info: philip.horgan@cushwake.ie or Seán Healy sean.healy@cushwake.ie or phone: 021 427 5454.