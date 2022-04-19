Public have their say on what are Cork's best businesses

Business of the Year winners to be announced at President's Dinner in the Vienna Woods
Chefs from hotels across Cork come together to create a Taste of Cork menu for the Cork Business Association's President's Dinner and awards night. Pictured here are Cliff Burton, Blue Haven Hotel Kinsale; Chris O’Sullivan, Cork International Hotel; Stuart Dardis, Clayton Hotel Silver Springs; Aidan O’Driscoll, Cork's Vienna Woods and Shane O’Brien, Hayfield Manor. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 07:00
Alan Healy

More than 20,000 votes have been cast by members of the public for the Cork Business of the Year Awards with the winners to be announced this weekend.

The Cork Business Association's (CBA) annual awards are now in their 65th year. A number of Cork companies were shortlisted in a range of categories with the public being allowed to vote on who their choice for the winner in each category.

Broadcaster and entrepreneur Bobby Kerr has been confirmed as the MC for the association's annual President’s Dinner & Awards ceremony where the winners will be announced.

The event, which is almost sold out, takes place on Saturday in the newly-renovated Vienna Woods Hotel. The President’s Dinner will help raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Food has played a key element in the awards evening. During last year's virtual awards event during the Covid lockdown, custom-prepared food boxes were prepared for those attending that were consumed at home.

This year's event will see the executive head chefs from Cork hotels create a ‘Taste of Cork’ menu, in collaboration with CBA Director Claire Nash. The chefs are Shane O’Brien, Hayfield Manor, Chris O’Sullivan, Cork International Hotel, Stuart Dardis, Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Kevin Brady, Trident Hotel Kinsale, Meeran Manzor, The Blue Haven Kinsale and Aidan O’Driscoll, Cork’s Vienna Woods.

Guests will also hear from the CBA’s newly elected President Kevin Herlihy from Herlihy Centra Group on his plans for the city.

The award finalists are:

Sustainable Business Innovation

The Kingsley Hotel

Cork Migrant Centre, Nano Nagle Place

Salvagem

Best New Business 

Moody Café Vin

Flowers by To Have and To Hold

Glass House Montenotte

Best Cork Family Business

O’Connor Bros. Funeral Home

Garry McCarthy Trophies

Cork English College

Best Cork Hotel

Maldron Hotel South Mall

The Metropole Hotel

The Imperial Hotel

Best Cork Restaurant 

Tequila Jacks

Oak Fire Pizza

Rare 1784 @ The Blue Haven

Best Cork Café 

Dulce Bun House

5 Points Café

Vikki’s Kitchen, Sunday’s Well

Best VFI Pub 

Conway’s Yard

Barry’s of Douglas

Dwyers of Cork

Best Cork Retail Business 

Pinocchio’s

The Roughty Foodie

Sheena’s Boutique

Best Tourism Arts Events

Sample-Studios

CADA

Cool Running Events

Best Professional Services

Eventi Management

ERA Downey McCarthy

Foley’s Plumbing Ltd

Best in Digital Business

Digi Nomad

Statsols

Crawford Art Gallery

See CBAAwards.ie

<p>Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is one of a number of sporting luminaries signing up with Mr Kelly, say reports in New York. File Picture</p>

NFL legend Tom Brady joins Declan Kelly’s new consultancy firm

