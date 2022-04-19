Public have their say on what are Cork's best businesses

More than 20,000 votes have been cast by members of the public for the Cork Business of the Year Awards with the winners to be announced this weekend.
The Cork Business Association's (CBA) annual awards are now in their 65th year. A number of Cork companies were shortlisted in a range of categories with the public being allowed to vote on who their choice for the winner in each category.
Broadcaster and entrepreneur Bobby Kerr has been confirmed as the MC for the association's annual President’s Dinner & Awards ceremony where the winners will be announced.
The event, which is almost sold out, takes place on Saturday in the newly-renovated Vienna Woods Hotel. The President’s Dinner will help raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
Food has played a key element in the awards evening. During last year's virtual awards event during the Covid lockdown, custom-prepared food boxes were prepared for those attending that were consumed at home.
This year's event will see the executive head chefs from Cork hotels create a ‘Taste of Cork’ menu, in collaboration with CBA Director Claire Nash. The chefs are Shane O’Brien, Hayfield Manor, Chris O’Sullivan, Cork International Hotel, Stuart Dardis, Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Kevin Brady, Trident Hotel Kinsale, Meeran Manzor, The Blue Haven Kinsale and Aidan O’Driscoll, Cork’s Vienna Woods.
Guests will also hear from the CBA’s newly elected President Kevin Herlihy from Herlihy Centra Group on his plans for the city.
The award finalists are:
