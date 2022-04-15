Amazon data centre firm in Ireland posts €67m profit    

Pre-tax profits at Amazon’s main Irish arm more than doubled as revenues grew by €1bn, new accounts show.

Amazon Data Services Ireland Ltd (ADSIL) posted profits of €67.2m as revenues climbed to almost €3.7bn. The company, whose main activity is operating data centres, employed more than 1,430 people at the end of the year.

An Amazon-commissioned report has estimated that Amazon Web Services has injected €2bn in capital into its network of data centres in Ireland over the past decade.

The directors for ADSIL said in the accounts that administrative expenses increased in line with expectations due to an increase in the costs of operating the data centres. Some of the costs were offset after a reorganisation when it had moved research and development activities to another group company in 2020.

ADSIL posted a net profit of €51.48m after paying corporation tax of €15.7m. The profit at ADSIL last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of over €1bn. Total staff costs at the company fell 35.5% to €138.4m, as wages and salaries reduced to €104.1m.

The company received a capital contribution of €900m from Amazon EU Sarl. The payment compares with €430m received in the previous year. The capital contributions have greatly strengthened ADSIL’s balance sheet with shareholder funds last year increasing to over €2.4bn.

Its accumulated profits stand at €223.8m.

Amazon Ireland Support Services Ltd

Separate accounts filed by another Amazon Irish unit, Amazon Ireland Support Services Ltd, or AISSL, show that pre-tax losses at this company increased in the past year.

It posted a pre-tax loss of €7.6m, up from €4.7m in the previous year, as revenues increased by €28.6m to €223.1m. The main activity of the Cork-based firm is to provide customer services, logistics, and other support services to the group.

AISSL employed 1,811 people at the end of the year. The firm’s staff costs increased from €77.6m to €96.26m and directors’ pay totalled €591,000. The company’s shareholder funds at the end of last December totalled €615.6m.