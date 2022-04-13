Financial services giant Citi to create 300 more jobs in Ireland

MarketStar, which provides sales services to businesses, said it will create an additional 300 jobs in the next three years in Dublin
Pictured from left is, Cecilia Ronan, CEO Citibank Europe; Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe; and Martin Shanahan CEO of the IDA

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 17:47

Citi, the US financial services giant, plans to add 300 more back-office banking jobs that will help bring its total workforce in Ireland to 2,800.

The new jobs are backed by the Government's IDA agency. Citi has for many years operated a major office based in Ireland which helps process the US bank's operations across Europe. 

It is looking to move to a new building after putting its North Wall Quay premises up for sale.       

The new jobs to be created cover a whole range of financial services back-office operations, including technology, cloud and cyber experts, and software engineers, but also staff to deal with clients at its treasury and commercial bank.

The new jobs also include fund accounting, asset servicing, and credit management.

"Many of these new roles reflect this changing reality where skills like risk, software engineering, data analytics, cloud and cyber are of increasing importance to the growth and soundness of our business," said Cecilia Ronan, the country head of Citi in Ireland. 

"We already employ 700 people in technology roles in Dublin and this is now set to increase," she said. 

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that Citi with its "long history in Ireland" was keeping up with the rapid changes in the financial services industry. 

Meanwhile, MarketStar, which provides sales services to businesses, said it will create an additional 300 jobs in the next three years and employ a total of 500 people at its European head office in Dublin by 2025. The jobs are backed by the IDA.

IDA figures show US-Irish FDI  helps nation through Covid

