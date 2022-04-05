New York firm to establish Cork centre creating 30 jobs

New York technology firm NS1 is to establish a presence in Cork with plans to hire at least 30 computer engineers from various backgrounds and levels of expertise over the next two years.

The traffic-management company said it is scaling up its cloud-based platform that helps companies to understand, automate and secure each digital interaction.

A key component of NS1’s expansion is building an engineering centre of excellence, where NS1 can access and grow local talent.

“When locations for expansion were initially explored by NS1, Cork was top of the list for me based on the incredible success I’ve had establishing centres of excellence here in the past," said David Coffey, Chief Product Officer at NS1.

"The type of talent I’ve seen in the Cork market aligns perfectly with our expansion strategy as we build products at a scale to meet global demand."

This project has been supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said: “It’s great news that the company has chosen Cork for this expansion, once again highlighting the rich pool of talent available in the area. This new facility will play a key role in the expansion of NS1’s global engineering presence and I wish the team all the best in this exciting new chapter.”

NS1 said it strongly supports a hybrid working model, with remote work options available, but is also securing office space in Cork City. Growing the Ireland site is targeted to grow NS1’s global engineering presence, working in close collaboration with other sites in the United States and Vietnam.

IDA Ireland’s Head of Regional Business Development, Ray O'Connor said: “The decision by NS1 to establish in Cork City is terrific news and a welcome addition to the South West region’s strong Technology cluster. Winning jobs and investment in regional locations continues to be a priority for IDA Ireland. I wish NS1 every success with this expansion.”