Irish video game firm Keywords Studios eyes more acquisitions as revenues surge

Keywords spent a further €126m on acquisitions during 2021, spreading its presence in the US, the UK, Romania and Australia
Irish video game firm Keywords Studios eyes more acquisitions as revenues surge

Keywords said trading in the first quarter of this year has been good, with strong demand for its products and services continuing with the underlying video game market remaining “buoyant”.

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 18:57
Geoff Percival

Acquisition-driven video game content provider Keywords Studios is continuing to “actively” review takeover opportunities, even on the back of a 19% jump in organic revenues last year.

The Irish company – which provides language, design, sound and other cultural market localisation services for many of the world’s top console game makers including Sony, Bethesda and Capcom – said it is well-funded to continue to invest and will look for acquisitions in the game development and marketing areas, as well as opportunities in the broader media and entertainment industries.

Keywords spent a further €126m on acquisitions during 2021, spreading its presence in the US, the UK, Romania and Australia.

The Dublin-headquartered technology company has posted revenues of €512.2m for 2021, representing total yearly growth of 37.1% when acquisition contribution is included. Adjusted pre-tax profit, for last year, amounted to €86m; 56.4% ahead of the previous 12 months.

Keywords said trading in the first quarter of this year has been good, with strong demand for its products and services continuing with the underlying video game market remaining “buoyant”. 

However, it warned that it is not immune to inflationary pressures. It said its operations in Russia are entirely focused on servicing non-Russian customers.

Read More

Shares in Irish video game firm Keywords Studios jump on dividend return

More in this section

P&O Ferries announcement UK transport secretary unveils plan to make P&O Ferries ‘fundamentally rethink’ sackings
China Xinjiang Brands Under Fire H&M profit outlook clouded by Russia closure
Aughinish owner Rusal warns over fallout from bans over Ukraine war Aughinish owner Rusal warns over fallout from bans over Ukraine war
gamingPlace: DublinOrganisation: Keywords Studios
<p>Founders of Wylde esports organisation, Steve Daly (left) and David Cronin (right) with Usain Bolt.</p>

Sprint legend Usain Bolt joins Irish esports company as co-owner

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices