Irish video game firm Keywords Studios eyes more acquisitions as revenues surge

Acquisition-driven video game content provider Keywords Studios is continuing to “actively” review takeover opportunities, even on the back of a 19% jump in organic revenues last year.

The Irish company – which provides language, design, sound and other cultural market localisation services for many of the world’s top console game makers including Sony, Bethesda and Capcom – said it is well-funded to continue to invest and will look for acquisitions in the game development and marketing areas, as well as opportunities in the broader media and entertainment industries.