Irish video game firm Keywords Studios eyes more acquisitions as revenues surge

Acquisition-driven video game content provider Keywords Studios is continuing to “actively” review takeover opportunities, even on the back of a 19% jump in organic revenues last year.
The Irish company – which provides language, design, sound and other cultural market localisation services for many of the world’s top console game makers including Sony, Bethesda and Capcom – said it is well-funded to continue to invest and will look for acquisitions in the game development and marketing areas, as well as opportunities in the broader media and entertainment industries.
Keywords spent a further €126m on acquisitions during 2021, spreading its presence in the US, the UK, Romania and Australia.
The Dublin-headquartered technology company has posted revenues of €512.2m for 2021, representing total yearly growth of 37.1% when acquisition contribution is included. Adjusted pre-tax profit, for last year, amounted to €86m; 56.4% ahead of the previous 12 months.
Keywords said trading in the first quarter of this year has been good, with strong demand for its products and services continuing with the underlying video game market remaining “buoyant”.
However, it warned that it is not immune to inflationary pressures. It said its operations in Russia are entirely focused on servicing non-Russian customers.