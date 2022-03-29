Bon Secours to expand its footprint adding 450 jobs

The Bon Secours health system said it plans to add 450 new jobs across its network over the next three years as it seeks to expand its footprint.

Launching its new strategy to 2025, the group said it will invest €300m creating 250 new positions in a new hospital in Limerick, 80 in Bon Secours Cork, 80 in its Dublin hospital, with the remainder spread across its facilities in Tralee and Galway.

New staff will include doctors, nurses and allied health professionals to support the Bon Secours investment in facilities and medical care.

In January of this year, the group opened new €10m operating theatres in Bon Secours Cork, following the 2019 development of the Cork Cancer Centre as part of a €77m expansion of that site. New developments are planned across all sites as part of the Group’s strategy to 2025 including a new oncology unit and day surgery facility in Bon Secours Dublin, the second largest in its group, as part of a €14m investment.

The hospital group is also currently in the midst of developing a new 150-bed medical facility in Limerick City, which will be the single-biggest investment in medical care in that county and will greatly expand the number of services currently offered to patients in the mid-west.

“The last few years have been marked by significant growth in our services but we are determined to continue to be dynamic and expand our offering further," Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher said.

"Our new strategy to 2025 features a €300m investment built on the foundation of the excellence of our healthcare professionals and our commitment to continue to provide the highest quality medical services and latest healthcare technologies."

The announcement was made at the Bon Secours Health System Conference in Killashee House, Naas, where staff and invited guests were addressed by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD.

“Resilience, reliability and readiness, the theme of today’s conference, are very much characteristics that have embodied Ireland’s response to the pandemic challenges we have faced over the last few years," McGrath said. "As we move into a period now tinged with optimism and hope, it is extremely encouraging to see Bon Secours Health System’s ambition for its healthcare services in Ireland at a time when the demand for innovative healthcare in our population continues to grow. Its expanding services will greatly benefit patients across Bon Secours Health System’s growing national catchment, and I welcome these new jobs as part of its bold new strategy and ongoing commitment to technologically-advanced medical care in Ireland.”

Other key speakers at the conference included Geoff Meagher, Chairman, Bon Secours Health System, Mark Redmond, CEO American Chamber of Commerce, Oliver O’Connor, CEO Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association and Laura Brien, CEO Health Insurance Authority.