Kerry firm seeks funding for its tracking device

Dingle-based company Net Feasa launched a €350,000 crowdfunding campaign to seek further investment for its product that tracks shipping containers around the globe.

Net Feasa is an Internet of Things (IoT) service provider for the shipping industry. This means it is part of a network of physical objects that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet.

“Our IoT device locates shipping containers anywhere in the world for the lifetime of the container, saving shipping companies a huge amount of time and money. One of the unique features of our device is that it is maintenance-free,” said founder and chairman of Net Feasa, Mike Fitzgerald.

The device, called IoTPASS, physically attaches to a container and transmits geolocation signals back to the Net Feasa data management system on a real-time basis. The device was developed in collaboration with Tyndall National Institute in Cork.

The Kerry firm has since partnered with Vodafone to supply SIM cards that will connect the Net Feasa devices to the internet.

“Net Feasa’s IoTPASS harvests solar power and can keep the device running without interruption. This has the potential to capture important data across the entire supply chain and bring it together in one single data repository,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald has 30 years of experience in software and wireless networking companies. He previously founded software company Altobridge and was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Emerging Companies category in 2009.

The company is using the Spark Crowdfunding website for its latest fundraising campaign. More than €120,000 has been invested into Net Feasa through the platform so far. Net Feasa has secured approximately €2m in funding to date.

Spark Crowdfunding operates like a virtual Dragons’ Den and investors pay no commission on the platform.