Cork IT firm to add 80 jobs in European expansion

The company currently supports more than 100 jobs in Ireland, with the new roles expected to be filled over the next two years
Cork IT firm to add 80 jobs in European expansion

Minister Simon Coveny joins Peter Davies, Managing Director of European Operations at Milestone Solutions; Martin Lynch. Head of Site Services and Lisa Cooney, Recruitment Manager at the announcement that they are creating 80 jobs. Picture: Darragh Kane

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 06:00
Alan Healy

Cork IT firm Milestone Solutions said it plans to create 80 jobs through an expansion of its operations into mainland Europe.

Milestone provides automation services to large multinational manufacturing companies helping them to increase production volumes in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, food and beverage businesses.

The company currently supports more than 100 jobs in Ireland, with the new roles expected to be filled over the next two years. Milestone Solutions is already actively engaged in Europe and has already entered a strategic partnership agreement with a Swiss company with up and coming projects in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

Milestone was formed in 2008. Today's announcement coincides with the appointment of Peter Davies as its new Managing Director of European Operations. An industry leader, Peter previously served as operations director for Hyde Engineering and Consulting.

"Irish engineers and specialists have a proven track record in helping deliver and commission manufacturing plants for the businesses who established in Ireland over recent decades," he said.

"The Irish have helped set the gold standard expertise in commissioning and upgrading critical manufacturing plants, and we believe that experience can help existing and new multinationals achieve more across the continent. We look forward to welcoming an extremely talented group of new colleagues to meet what we expect will be significant demand for our services across Europe."

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, said Ireland has established itself as a global leader in life sciences, pharma, food and beverage sector. 

"A company like Milestone Solutions is using that expertise to grow their own business, and help export some of that leadership to facilities across Europe. I would like to take this opportunity to wish Peter and all the team at Milestone Solutions the very best as they grow in the years ahead."

Read More

The 40-strong Munster engineering cluster driving growth

More in this section

Ryanair expansion Ryanair shares fall as airline flags further Covid disruption fears
App Stock Spotify shares rebound after Joe Rogan apology over Covid-19 misinformation   
Ryanair expansion Ryanair misses target and posts €96m loss in third quarter of 2021 as Omicron hits air traffic
Munster BusinesstechnologyPlace: CorkOrganisation: Milestone Solutions
Guinness has announced plans for a £73m London brewery site (Diageo/PA)

Guinness to open €87m microbrewery venue in London

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices