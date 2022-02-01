Cork IT firm to add 80 jobs in European expansion

Cork IT firm Milestone Solutions said it plans to create 80 jobs through an expansion of its operations into mainland Europe.

Milestone provides automation services to large multinational manufacturing companies helping them to increase production volumes in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, food and beverage businesses.

The company currently supports more than 100 jobs in Ireland, with the new roles expected to be filled over the next two years. Milestone Solutions is already actively engaged in Europe and has already entered a strategic partnership agreement with a Swiss company with up and coming projects in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

Milestone was formed in 2008. Today's announcement coincides with the appointment of Peter Davies as its new Managing Director of European Operations. An industry leader, Peter previously served as operations director for Hyde Engineering and Consulting.

"Irish engineers and specialists have a proven track record in helping deliver and commission manufacturing plants for the businesses who established in Ireland over recent decades," he said.

"The Irish have helped set the gold standard expertise in commissioning and upgrading critical manufacturing plants, and we believe that experience can help existing and new multinationals achieve more across the continent. We look forward to welcoming an extremely talented group of new colleagues to meet what we expect will be significant demand for our services across Europe."

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, said Ireland has established itself as a global leader in life sciences, pharma, food and beverage sector.

"A company like Milestone Solutions is using that expertise to grow their own business, and help export some of that leadership to facilities across Europe. I would like to take this opportunity to wish Peter and all the team at Milestone Solutions the very best as they grow in the years ahead."