An Post Money among big winners at consumer awards

The awards, now in their sixth year, were held online and hosted by podcaster and comedian Jarlath Regan.
An Post Money took the coveted title of Best Consumer Business for 2022. Picture: Fran Veale

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 21:49
Michelle McGlynn

Electric Ireland, Permanent TSB and An Post Money emerged big winners at the National Consumer Awards.

The electricity and gas provider and the bank scooped three awards apiece at the annual bonkers.ie awards ceremony this afternoon.

The awards for Best customer service, Best electricity plan and Best dual fuel plan went to Electric Ireland while Permanent TSB picked up awards for Best Community or Charity Engagement, Best Current Account and Best Mortgage For First-Time Buyers.

An Post Money took the coveted title of Best Consumer Business for 2022.

Chairperson of the judging panel and former 'Dragon' Bobby Kerr praised the organisation for being a leader in the business world.

"Sitting inside a wider organisation which has been transforming over the last number of years into a leader in areas such as gender pay equality, innovation, and customer service, An Post Money stood out for its values, vision and purpose," said Mr Kerr.

"Furthermore its strong ethos of making sure it always goes above and beyond for its customers is what really sets this year’s Grand Prix winner apart from its competitors and made it the judges’ clear choice."

Entries for the awards were judged by an independent panel of industry experts.

Founder of bonkers.ie, David Kerr, took a moment to reflect on the hardships that faced businesses as they found their way through a second year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Kerr said it was more important than ever to recognise the work put in by businesses who continued to go above and beyond for their customers during what has been a turbulent time for everyone.

Other companies to take home big awards include SSE Airtricity for Best retrofit service and Best smart home package, Virgin Media for Best broadband provider and Revolut for Best rewards or loyalty programme.

Family Notices