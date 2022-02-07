Reckitt seeks to sell off its infant formula business         

Reckitt Benckiser is reviewing its baby food unit and its is weighing up its options including a potential sale — a move that has boosted the shares of the maker of Lysol.

The British consumer goods company, which sells brands including Enfamil formula, is reviewing the business globally and has been informally gauging buyer interest in the operations. The unit could be worth £5.5bn (€6.6bn) to £6.5bn, according to an estimate by Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman.