Boeing posts four billion dollars loss tied to problems with 787 jet

Boeing posts four billion dollars loss tied to problems with 787 jet
A Boeing production plant in the US (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 14:30
David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer

Boeing reported a $4.16bn (€3.68bn) loss for the fourth quarter as the financial fallout of production flaws in one of its best-selling planes, the 787 Dreamliner, grew worse.

The US-based aircraft maker took a charge of $3.5bn (€3.1bn) to cover additional delays in delivering copies of its 787 jetliner and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes.

The company said manufacturing problems with the 787 would add $2bn (€1.77bn) in unusual production costs, double an earlier projection.

Boeing is coming off a year in which aircraft sales rebounded after a slump caused by the grounding of its 737 Max airliner and a pandemic that crippled air travel.

The Chicago-based company still finished far behind European rival Airbus in delivering new planes last year, partly because of the 787.

The two-aisle 787 was grounded for more than three months in 2013 by overheating lithium-ion batteries. After design changes, the plane became a hit with both airlines, which appreciated its fuel economy on long flights, and travellers, who liked the bigger windows and more comfortable cabin.

But in May 2021, Boeing halted deliveries of new 787s because of production flaws including gaps where panels of the carbon-composite fuselage were joined. Boeing has been unable to come up with a fix that satisfies the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Boeing’s failure to resume deliveries is causing headaches for airline customers. Without the 787s that it expected to receive by now, American Airlines has dropped some international flights planned for next summer. American Airlines officials say Boeing has agreed to pay penalties for missing deadlines, and they say there could be negotiations over additional compensation if delays continue much longer.

The 787 saga is unfolding just as Boeing tries to move past the grim early record of the 737 Max, which was grounded worldwide for nearly two years after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

Following a redesign that won FAA approval, Boeing delivered 245 Max jets last year, bringing in much-needed cash.

Separately, Boeing took a $402m (€356m) write-off for a refuelling tanker that it makes for the US Air Force. That charge pushed Boeing’s usually reliable defence and space business to a loss.

Boeing’s fourth-quarter loss compared with a loss of $8.44bn (€7.47bn) during the same period a year earlier, when airlines had little appetite for new planes.

Excluding one-time charges, Boeing would have lost $7.69 (€6.81) per share – worse than Wall Street expectations for a loss of 36 cents per share (32c), according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue was $14.16bn (€12.54bn), down 3% from a year ago, also short of analysts’ forecast of $16.54bn (€14.64bn).

Chief executive David Calhoun called 2021 a rebuilding year, and said in a note to staff that Boeing was “well positioned to accelerate our progress in 2022 and beyond”.

He said the airline industry’s recovery from the pandemic had spurred demand for new planes, and he expressed optimism about the long-term prospects for the 787.

Boeing shares rose about 2% in trading before the market opened on Wednesday.

More in this section

Payment Startup Stripe Moves into Cash-Heavy Mexico After CoDi Stripe signs up Spotify in new deal for podcast payments
Tower block fire in London Kingspan loses €1.5bn in value amid UK minister's pressure on companies to pay building refurbishing costs
Kerry Group opens new €80m ingredients facility in Jeddah Kerry Group opens new €80m ingredients facility in Jeddah
BoeingDigitalPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>Unilever shares were up 1.2% in early trade. File Picture: PA</p>

Unilever slashing 1,500 jobs worldwide under restructure

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices