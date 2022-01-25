Unilever slashing 1,500 jobs worldwide under restructure

Unilever slashing 1,500 jobs worldwide under restructure

Unilever shares were up 1.2% in early trade. File Picture: PA

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 09:48
Holly Williams

Around 1,500 jobs globally are being cut at consumer goods giant Unilever as part of a group-wide overhaul.

The company is planning to axe around 15% of senior management roles and 5% of more junior management roles under a restructure to create five business divisions.

It said the jobs will go across its worldwide operations, but did not give a breakdown of where the cuts will be made.

Unilever, which employs around 149,000 staff worldwide, stressed that factory teams are not expected to be impacted by the changes.

The company employs more than 6,000 people across Ireland and the UK.

Alan Jope, chief executive of Unilever, said: “Our new organisational model has been developed over the last year and is designed to continue the step-up we are seeing in the performance of our business.

“Moving to five category-focused Business Groups will enable us to be more responsive to consumer and channel trends, with crystal-clear accountability for delivery.”

