Waterford energy firm to create 100 jobs

Waterford-based renewable energy company Enerpower says it plans to create 100 jobs as part of its three-year expansion plan to meet the increasing demand from companies for renewable energy.

Enerpower provides a range of energy services such as biomass, heat pumps, solar and wind generation products to clients including Flahavans, Bulmers, Tescos, and 14 Lidl supermarkets. The company was founded in 2008 by brothers Owen and Cormac Power.