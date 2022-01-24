Waterford energy firm to create 100 jobs

Waterford energy firm to create 100 jobs

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Eli Lilly where he officially opened Ireland's biggest solar energy farm at Dunderrow, Co Cork. Also included are Owen Power, Enerpower and Eli Lilly chairman and CEO Dave Ricks. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 17:30
Cáit Caden

Waterford-based renewable energy company Enerpower says it plans to create 100 jobs as part of its three-year expansion plan to meet the increasing demand from companies for renewable energy.

Enerpower provides a range of energy services such as biomass, heat pumps, solar and wind generation products to clients including Flahavans, Bulmers, Tescos, and 14 Lidl supermarkets. The company was founded in 2008 by brothers Owen and Cormac Power.

Last year, it partnered with pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly on a €5m project to provide one of the largest solar plants in the country for their facility in Kinsale, Co Cork.

“As more and more organisations start taking climate change and energy security more seriously we are seeing both our market and our business grow,” Enerpower’s managing director Owen Power said.

“So, that is why we are looking to expand our workforce. The demand is there,” he said.

There is more of a push than ever to get companies to consider using sustainable energy on the back of The Climate Action Plan’s ambitious goal to have 80% of Ireland’s electricity generated from renewables by 2030. However, Ireland is falling behind on its EU counterparts and was 20th out of the 27 countries in the EU in reaching their energy targets by 2020.

Read More

'Failure to act is not an option' – Government unveils ambitious new Climate Action Plan

More in this section

Kerry Group opens new €80m ingredients facility in Jeddah Kerry Group opens new €80m ingredients facility in Jeddah
CC COVID-19 SCENES Guinness owner set to reveal strong growth as economy opens up
Coventry Town Centre WAGAMAMA Restaurant open kitchen image from street Wagamama owner says it outperformed market
Energy securityClimate changeClimate Action Plan’Organisation: Enerpower
Tower block fire in London

Kingspan loses €1.5bn in value amid UK minister's pressure on companies to pay building refurbishing costs

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices