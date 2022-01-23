Guinness owner set to reveal strong growth as economy opens up

Diageo makes Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan
Guinness owner set to reveal strong growth as economy opens up

Analysts are predicting pre-tax profits of €2.87bn for Diageo, a 9% rise. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 12:45
Simon Neville

Drinks giant Diageo is expected to reveal a boost in profits close to pre-pandemic levels, as the company updates the stock market on how it fared in the second half of 2021. 

Analysts are predicting pre-tax profits of £2.4bn (€2.87bn)- a 9% rise on the £2.2bn (€2.63bn) recorded during the six months to the end of December 2020. It saw pre-tax profits of £2.46bn (€2.94bn) in the same period before the pandemic hit. 

The company, which makes Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan, struggled during the pandemic as lockdowns and restrictions saw sales in pubs, bars and restaurants dry up. But hopes remain high that strong supermarket sales could continue to offset the drops elsewhere.

Analysts Russ Mould and Danni Hewson at AJ Bell said investors will also want to hear more about whether Diageo will restart its share buyback programme, pointing out the company has only spent £1.5bn (€1.79) of the committed £4.5bn (€5.38bn) on shares before halting it when the pandemic hit.

They said: "Analysts will no doubt look for any indication of how the remaining £2bn (€2.39bn) will be spread across 2022, 2023 and 2024, and to chief executive Ivan Menezes for any financial guidance for the rest of the year to June 2022."

The analysts also said the market will be looking to see a dividend increase of 5%, following a 4% rise last year, and expected Diageo to look forward to the return of duty-free shopping as international travel starts to increase.

PA

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Dec 20, 2021 Vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna face lower revenues as Omicron wanes
A Peloton Interactive Showroom Ahead Of Earnings Figures Netflix, Peloton and Zoom bring pandemic-stock era to a shuddering halt
Intel insists no decision made on €70bn project in Europe Intel insists no decision made on €70bn project in Europe
forecast
<p>Restaurant Group said sales at its Wagamama chains grew at a slower pace in December due to restrictions related to the Omicron variant, but that the group overall outperformed the broader market.</p>

Wagamama owner says it outperformed market

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices