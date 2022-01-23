Guinness owner set to reveal strong growth as economy opens up

Drinks giant Diageo is expected to reveal a boost in profits close to pre-pandemic levels, as the company updates the stock market on how it fared in the second half of 2021.

Analysts are predicting pre-tax profits of £2.4bn (€2.87bn)- a 9% rise on the £2.2bn (€2.63bn) recorded during the six months to the end of December 2020. It saw pre-tax profits of £2.46bn (€2.94bn) in the same period before the pandemic hit.