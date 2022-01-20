Ryanair plans a record number of routes from Dublin

'There's pent up demand put there. People want to travel. People have savings'
Ryanair suffered over €1bn in losses due to the pandemic.

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 11:13
Cáit Caden

Ryanair said it will create 30 new jobs as it prepares to ramp up activity this summer as the pandemic becomes less severe.

The airline is also set to introduce its 33rd aircraft at Dublin Airport this year, representing a further $100m (€88.7m) investment and bringing its total investment at the airport to $3.3bn (€2.91bn).

"Ireland has been the worst affected country throughout Europe," in terms of the depletion of customers in the aviation business, Ryanair's CEO Eddie Wilson said.

The company suffered over €1bn in losses due to the pandemic. However, the company is expecting to see increased business compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

"There's pent up demand put there. People want to travel. People have savings."

Through the new schedule an additional 22 routes will be introduced in comparison with 2019. This includes direct flights from Ireland to the Greek Islands and additional capacity to Milan.

In relation to PCR and antigen testing, Wilson indicated that the company will be putting more emphasis on Covid-19 booster certs.

"What kills travel is testing in the country where you land because you don't want to be separated from your friends and family," said Wilson.

Wilson is still cautious about aviation recovery and stated that if there are additional variants, he wants to ensure that Ryanair is prepared for next winter through boosting business with its new schedule.

