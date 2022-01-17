Gaeltacht companies see surge in new job numbers 

Údarás na Gaeltachta has reported the highest annual number of jobs created by companies in the Gaeltacht regions since 2008.

The State agency in charge of Gaeltacht development said 825 new full-time jobs were created last year.

There was a net increase of 446 jobs, when job reductions were accounted for.

As of the end of 2021, just over 7,800 people were employed full-time in Údarás client companies. Údarás also provided €2.8m for community development organisations.

It has also launched a new five-year strategic plan.

The agency said recent research showing total sales of €864m, across client companies during 2020, direct expenditure of €415m in the Irish economy, and export sales of €516m reflect a significant return on State investment in the Gaeltacht.

“Gaeltacht communities and companies deserve huge recognition for their perseverance during this pandemic,” said Údarás na Gaeltachta chief executive Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh.

The resilience shown has resulted in an increase in Gaeltacht employment over the past year.

"The challenges placed on Gaeltacht businesses and communities by this pandemic and Brexit are yet to be overcome but it is a source of considerable encouragement to see green shoots of recovery by companies including the surge in the medical device sector in the Gaeltacht," he said.

"Some of these indigenous companies are a real source of inspiration to others, those businesses that started out with just one or two employees and are now among the largest employers in the Gaeltacht," he said.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin said the positive Údarás figures show the resilience of the Gaeltacht “who struggled with the challenges and obstacles of the pandemic and Brexit over the past two years, but where certain sectors are now going from strength to strength and as language communities reinforce their efforts to ensure the Irish language is at the centre of the community.”