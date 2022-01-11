UK building services firm SIG sees boost in Irish revenues

SIG said its Irish division generated like-for-like sales of £88m (€105m) in 2021
SIG are a direct rival to Cavan-headquartered building services giant Kingspan.

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 12:56
Geoff Percival

British building insulation and construction services company SIG has reported increased sales in Ireland and said its operations here have been a significant driver of overall group recovery.

SIG — a direct rival to Cavan-headquartered building services giant Kingspan — said its Irish division generated like-for-like sales of £88m (€105m) in 2021.

While that figure marks a 14% year-on-year increase, it was still down by 5% on 2019 before the pandemic disrupted business.

However, the company said: “Ireland was, as anticipated, a further driver for the second half acceleration versus 2019, rebounding after the first half impact of local Covid-related restrictions.”

Outside of its core UK market, SIG operates in Ireland, Germany, Poland, and the Benelux nations. 

On a group-wide basis, the group generated sales of almost £2.3bn last year, 24% up on the disrupted 2020 but still 8% ahead of pre-pandemic 2019 performance levels.

The group said it is “well-placed” to build on what it called “significant progress” made in 2021.

"Whilst the Covid-19 backdrop may continue to create some market uncertainty, the fundamentals of the group's markets remain sound, notably with the increasingly robust Europe-wide commitments on energy efficiency and carbon reduction," it said.

