Boss of Dealz-Poundland discount retailer to step down

Andy Bond, the chief executive of the owner of the Dealz and Poundland discount stores, is to step down because of health reasons at the end of March, less than a year after leading a €5bn shares flotation of the business.

Pepco Group owns around 100 stores in the Republic, 30 Poundland shops in the North as well as over 3,400 more stores across the rest of Europe, including 1,000 Pepco-branded shops in Poland.