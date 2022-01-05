Boss of Dealz-Poundland discount retailer to step down

Andy Bond will remain an advisor to the Pepco board until the end of the financial year
Boss of Dealz-Poundland discount retailer to step down
Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 11:46

Andy Bond, the chief executive of the owner of the Dealz and Poundland discount stores, is to step down because of health reasons at the end of March, less than a year after leading a €5bn shares flotation of the business.

Pepco Group owns around 100 stores in the Republic, 30 Poundland shops in the North as well as over 3,400 more stores across the rest of Europe, including 1,000 Pepco-branded shops in Poland.

It said it has appointed Trevor Masters, currently group chief operating officer, as  interim CEO from March 31 and will immediately start a search process with external support and will evaluate internal and external candidates for the role of CEO.

In 10 years at Pepco, seven as CEO, Mr Bond, 56, grew the business from 200 stores in a single country to over 3,500 in 19 countries.

The group listed its shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in May last year.

Prior to joining Pepco, Mr Bond was the boss of UK supermarket group Asda. He will remain an advisor to the Pepco board until the end of the financial year. 

Mr Bond in October hailed its robust supply chain with Asian factories and suppliers in Pepco avoiding the shipping strains currently plaguing the world, meaning the discounter will not need to hike prices. It had posted full-year revenue of €4.1bn, with like-for-like sales up 6.5%.

Read More

Dealz-Poundland discount owner sees mitigating price inflation as profits soar 46%

Reuters and Irish Examiner

More in this section

Ryanair expansion Ryanair sees drop in passengers carried amid Omicron travel curbs
Newly built homes Housebuilder Glenveagh says industry facing 'extraordinary' period of rising costs
Outdoor gigs help INEC operator reduce losses Outdoor gigs help INEC operator reduce losses
RetailOrganisation: DealzOrganisation: PepcoOrganisation: Poundland
<p>Some analysts believe it may raise its full-year earnings forecast again when it updates on trading on January 13. Photo: Nick Potts/PA</p>

Tesco beats rivals in Britain for Christmas sales

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices