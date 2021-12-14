Dealz-Poundland discount owner sees mitigating price inflation as profits soar 46%

Profits at the owner of Dealz and Poundland discount in Ireland and Pepco across the rest of the continent have soared 46% and said it's confident that it can offset the recent spike in commodity costs.

Pepco Group — whose shares are traded in Warsaw to reflect its major presence in Poland where it has over 1,000 stores — posted earnings of €647m for the 12 months to the end of September as revenues rose over 19% to €4.1bn.