Dealz-Poundland discount owner sees mitigating price inflation as profits soar 46%

Pepco now plans to drive its launch plans in Germany and step up its expansion in Italy, Spain, and Austria
Dealz-Poundland discount owner sees mitigating price inflation as profits soar 46%

Dealz operates around 100 stores in the Republic and has 30 Poundlands in the North.

Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 13:29
James Davey and Eamon Quinn

Profits at the owner of Dealz and Poundland discount in Ireland and Pepco across the rest of the continent have soared 46% and said it's confident that it can offset the recent spike in commodity costs.                  

Pepco Group — whose shares are traded in Warsaw to reflect its major presence in Poland where it has over 1,000 stores — posted earnings of €647m for the 12 months to the end of September as revenues rose over 19% to €4.1bn.

It has more than 3,500 stores in 17 countries and employs 40,000 people and has opened 483 new stores. Dealz operates around 100 stores in the Republic and has 30 Poundlands in the North.

Pepco now plans to drive its launch plans in Germany and step up its expansion in Italy, Spain, and Austria. The group said it continued to face commodity inflation and higher shipping costs alongside supply chain disruption. But it said it could mitigate the impact.

It said it was monitoring the emerging new wave of Covid cases across Europe that had resulted in new government-mandated restrictions in some of its operating territories.  Its shares traded almost 2% lower to value the company at €6bn in Warsaw, which compares with the €5bn value at its stock market debut.                       

"Based on our understanding of the current level of Covid impact on revenue and costs we are confident in delivering full-year profit growth in line with historic levels," the company said. 

Read More

Dealz and Poundland retailer posts big jump in sales  

More in this section

MTU's New Frontiers accepts 11 new start-ups across Cork and Kerry campuses MTU's New Frontiers accepts 11 new start-ups across Cork and Kerry campuses
Close up of two businesswomen signing contracts at a conference Percentage of women on boards of Irish stock market's biggest companies rises to 30%
Apple's €2.6tn market value proves elusive for iPhone maker                Apple's €2.6tn market value proves elusive for iPhone maker               
RetailOrganisation: DealzOrganisation: PoundlandOrganisation: Pepco Group
<p>The new Advance Manufacturing Centre<br/> located in Limerick’s National Technology Park (NTP) is due for completion in mid-2022.</p>

Limerick manufacturing research facility to open in 2022

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices