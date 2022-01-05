Housebuilder Glenveagh says industry facing 'extraordinary' period of rising costs

Glenveagh said it generated total revenue in 2021 of €476m, up from €232m in the previous year which was most heavily disrupted by building site closures due to Covid.
Housebuilder Glenveagh says industry facing 'extraordinary' period of rising costs

Glenveagh said it generated total revenue in 2021 of €476m, up from €232m in the previous year which was most heavily disrupted by building site closures due to Covid.

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 08:30
Eamon Quinn

Housebuilder Glenveagh Properties said the Irish building industry is going through ”an extraordinary" period of rising costs, supply issues, and looming labour shortages but that most of the pressures are likely to ease in time.

In a trading update and outlook, Glenveagh said it generated total revenue in 2021 of €476m, up from €232m in the previous year which was most heavily disrupted by building site closures due to Covid.

It generated what it calls core revenue last year of €402m from 977 housing units, while the price of its suburban homes was €308,000.

Glenveagh is one of two stock market house builders building homes in Ireland in a market that is facing huge demand amid long term shortages that have been made worse by the Covid crisis.

Economists predict that the Irish housing market requires up to 35,000 new homes to be completed a year over multiple years to keep up with demand, compared with around 20,000 units that are being built.

Meanwhile, CSO data show home prices across the State climbed by 13.5% in October from a year earlier due to the shortages, and it appears that the hikes in building material costs are being passed on to house buyers.

On costs, Glenveagh said that the sharp rise in inflation will ease in time and that labour shortages will be the next challenge for the industry.

“The Irish housebuilding sector is experiencing an extraordinary point in time for cost and supply chain pressures and it is management’s expectation that the current challenging environment, including inflation, should ease over time,” the company said.

“As we look to 2022 and beyond, the next key challenge for our business and the broader industry is the impact of on-site labour shortages,” it said.

Gleveagh also highlighted the agreements it struck with Fingal County Council and Dublin City Council.

On the outlook, the company said demand remains strong.

“The market backdrop remains favourable with continued significant demand for housing, particularly starter homes, evident across the group’s selling sites,” it said.

The outlook comes ahead of it publishing a full earnings statement for 2021 on March 1.

Read More

Outdoor gigs help INEC operator reduce losses

More in this section

Outdoor gigs help INEC operator reduce losses Outdoor gigs help INEC operator reduce losses
Bioreactor The 40-strong Munster engineering cluster driving growth
Apple reaches record stock market valuation Apple reaches record stock market valuation
Budget airline Ryanair saw the number of passengers flown drop by 7% between November and December as travel restrictions were imposed across Europe amid the spread of the Omicron variant (PA)

Ryanair sees drop in passengers carried amid Omicron travel curbs

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices