Brown Thomas-Arnotts sale expected to complete 'in days'

According to reports, Selfridges group is close to being sold to Thai business the Central Group
Brown Thomas-Arnotts sale expected to complete 'in days'

As well as Brown Thomas-Arnotts here and its eponymous London department store, Selfridges owns De Bijenkork in the Netherlands and Hold Renfrew in Canada.

Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 16:05
Geoff Percival

Brown Thomas and Arnotts could have a new owner within days, with reports suggesting the sale of their parent company is close to being completed.

The iconic Irish department stores form part of the Selfridges group, which according to reports, is close to being sold to Thai business the Central Group for £4bn (€4.7bn). 

Central is owned by the Chirathivat family, one of Asia’s wealthiest, and is the largest department store owner in Thailand. It has a European presence already through acquired stores in Austria and Switzerland.

Speculation regarding a sale of Selfridges, by the famous Weston retail family, hotted up at the start of this month with suggestions arising that the Central Group had emerged as a likely buyer.

As well as Brown Thomas-Arnotts here and its eponymous London department store, Selfridges owns De Bijenkork in the Netherlands and Hold Renfrew in Canada. It remains to be seen whether all stores within the group are sold, but the Irish stores are expected to be part of the final transaction. 

A potential sale of Brown Thomas and Arnotts gained traction as long ago as the summer when the Westons received an unsolicited approach for the Selfridges group from an unnamed buyer.

That led the family to consider a sale and, in July, it appointed Credit Suisse as sales adviser to scout for wider interest, with a reported €4.7bn price tag on the business.

The Selfridges Group is currently owned by the Canadian wing of the Weston family, with the UK-based side of the family controlling the Associated British Foods conglomerate, which ultimately owns another iconic Irish fashion retailer in Primark/Penneys.

It was reported, in the summer, that the hope was to sell the Selfridges business by the end of this year. Last year Central Group bought Swiss luxury department store Globus and other real estate assets in a joint venture with Austria’s Signa for $1bn.

It also owns Italy's La Rinascente, Denmark’s Illum and KaDeWe in Germany. In Asia, it operates supermarkets in Vietnam. Central Group did not respond to a request for comment. Selfridges also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An official announcement could be made as early as Thursday, sources said. Canada's Weston family agreed terms with Central around the end of November, a report suggested earlier this month.

Read More

Brown Thomas-Arnotts sale looks closer as Thai buyer linked to owner

- Additional reporting Reuters

More in this section

McDonald's Forced to Ration Customers' Fries as Supply Shortage Hits Japan McDonald's forced to ration customers' fries as supply shortage hits Japan
Three wind turbines at sunrise Global investment giant takes control of leading Irish wind farm backer
Former Tullow Oil and Corrib executive Brian O'Cathain makes renewable energy shift Former Tullow Oil and Corrib executive Brian O'Cathain makes renewable energy shift
RetailOrganisation: Brown Thomas-ArnottsOrganisation: Central GroupOrganisation: Selfridges Group
<p>Grafton Group chief executive Gavin Slark said the Sitetech deal – which requires approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission – is “in line” with Grafton’s strategy of acquiring specialist high quality businesses in complementary markets. </p>

Woodie’s DIY owner Grafton buys Cork and Dublin building services firm

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices