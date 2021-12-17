Domino's Pizza shares surge 30% as it resolves dispute with franchisees

Shares in Domino’s Pizza surged by almost 30% after the fast-food delivery business announced it has resolved a long-running dispute with its franchisees in its core markets of the UK and Ireland, and will invest around £20m (€23.5m) in the business as a result.

Domino’s — which has around 86 outlets across the island of Ireland and 2,000 employees here — said it has struck a profit-sharing deal with franchisees after more than two years of negotiations.