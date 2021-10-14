Dealz and Poundland retailer posts big jump in sales  

The European owner that operates discount retailer Dealz in the Republic and Poundland in the North has posted a significant jump in sales and is looking to open more stores.
Dealz operates around 100 stores in the Republic and has 30 Poundlands in the North.
The Pepco group also owns over 3,400 more stores across the rest of Europe, including 1,000 shops in Poland.
Pepco listed on the Warsaw stock market this year and is currently valued at around €6bn.
"This brought the total to 483 net new stores for the year — a record number of annual openings — including the first Pepco stores in Austria, Serbia, and Spain," Mr Bond said, adding it is likely to launch in Germany in the coming months.
Full-year revenue was €4.1bn, with like-for-like sales up 6.5%.