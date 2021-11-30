Zara fashion giant springs surprise by naming founder's daughter as new chairperson

Alantra Equities called the management changes “bad news” as Mr Isla is difficult to replace and the new CEO doesn’t have experience in retail
Zara fashion giant springs surprise by naming founder's daughter as new chairperson

Shares in Inditex, the Spanish fashion retailer that owns Zara, fell as much as 5% on investor concern the new leadership has less of a track record. File photo: Tim Ireland/PA

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 14:29
Macarena Munoz

Inditex — the Spanish fashion retailer that owns Zara — announced a surprise revamp of its top management by elevating the founder’s daughter and naming a new chief executive officer after just two years.

Marta Ortega, 37, will become chairperson next year, a long-awaited generational change that surprised investors because it was accompanied by the immediate replacement of chief executive Carlos Crespo with Oscar Garcia Maceiras.  

The shares fell as much as 5% on investor concern the new leadership has less of a track record.  The reshuffle marks the exit of executive chairman Pablo Isla, 57, who spearheaded Inditex’s expansion phase for more than a decade, bolstering the company’s market value six-fold to €86bn.  

There had been growing speculation for more than a year that Mr Isla was keen to move on. At the same time, Marta Ortega had been slowly gaining more public exposure and increased involvement in the business, founded by her father Amancio, who is 85 and owns a 59% stake.

“Although this transition phase seemed to have been prepared internally, the departure of Pablo Isla may leave a great void in the near-term,” said Cedric Rossi, an analyst at Bryan Garnier.

Inditex became one of the first major European clothing retailers to reach pre-pandemic levels in sales and profit as the Zara owner benefited from a push into online. Earnings more than doubled in the six months through July, the company previously reported.

Read More

Zara and H&M illustrate uneven recovery for high street retailers

Ms Ortega will become non-executive chairwoman as of April 1, when Mr Isla will finish his 17-year career at the retailer. Isla told reporters the company had been preparing the changes behind the scenes for some time.

Ms Ortega will need to deal with new competitive threats as online clothing retailers SheIn and Zalando gain market share. Alantra Equities called the management changes “bad news” as Mr Isla is difficult to replace and the new CEO doesn’t have experience in retail.

“I have always said that I would dedicate my life to building upon my parents’ legacy, looking to the future but learning from the past,” Marta Ortega said in a statement.

While Ms Ortega has held various positions at Inditex over the past 15 years, she never has had a top management title. She’s been most involved in strengthening Zara’s brand, introducing several premium collections.

Marta Ortega is also less publicity-shy than her reclusive father, hobnobbing in glitzy social circles and showing up at big fashion events across the world. Her dad is Europe’s third-richest person, with a net worth of €61bn. 

Bloomberg

More in this section

Croom Precision Medical secures Limerick business award Croom Precision Medical secures Limerick business award
Losses more than double at Trump's Doonbeg resort Losses more than double at Trump's Doonbeg resort
Technology Stock Jack Dorsey’s resignation as Twitter CEO ‘not totally unexpected’
FashionPlace: SpainOrganisation: ZaraOrganisation: Inditex
<p>Airline easyJet has said it is already seeing some impact on demand from the new Omicron variant of coronavirus (David Parry/PA)</p>

EasyJet reveals Omicron fears starting to hit bookings

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices