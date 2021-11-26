Lidl to sell antigen tests for less than €3 From Saturday, Lidl will sell antigen tests for less than €3 as part of their "fight against Covid-19".
The single antigen test, produced by Genrui Biotech Inc, is CE certified and on the approved EU list and will cost just €2.99 which the German supermarket say is the cheapest approved for use test on the market.
“We believe that making these affordable and accessible for everyone is the right thing to do," Lidl CEO JP Scally.
The tests will be available at the tills in each supermarket.