Lidl to sell antigen tests for less than €3

“We believe that making these affordable and accessible for everyone is the right thing to do," Lidl CEO JP Scally.
Lidl to sell antigen tests for less than €3

The tests will be available at the tills in each supermarket.

Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 09:45
Greg Murphy

Lidl to sell antigen tests for less than €3 From Saturday, Lidl will sell antigen tests for less than €3 as part of their "fight against Covid-19".

The single antigen test, produced by Genrui Biotech Inc, is CE certified and on the approved EU list and will cost just €2.99 which the German supermarket say is the cheapest approved for use test on the market.

“We believe that making these affordable and accessible for everyone is the right thing to do," Lidl CEO JP Scally.

The tests will be available at the tills in each supermarket.

More in this section

Greencore AGM Patrick Coveney to leave Greencore after 14 years 
Coronavirus - Wed Nov 17, 2021 French vaccine maker says UK government threw it 'under the bus' over terminated contract
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture Oil price at under $82 a barrel ahead of key meeting next week     
#COVID-19
<p>New roles: (top row, left to right) Justin Farrell, Gervaise Slowey, Joe Healy; (bottom row) David Crimmins, Stephen Holst, Leslie Duckett. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices