Varadkar: Government wants antigen tests to cost €2 - €3

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the Government's objective is to get subsidised antigen tests down to €2-3 per test.

Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday night, Mr Varadkar said the proposal could be signed off by the Cabinet either later this week or next Tuesday.

Addressing reporters at Collins' Barracks, he also said the Government is not examining the possibility of requiring three vaccinations for a Covid pass.

In what will be a controversial statement, Mr Varadkar told reporters that next week’s scheduled cut to wage subsidy scheme will go ahead.

He said there are no changes planned unless major restrictions are introduced.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Varadkar said: “I think it's fair to say that our understanding of the virus and our understanding of the vaccines is evolving all the time.

“It may well be the case. We don't know this yet but it may well be the case that you need three doses to be fully vaccinated,” he added.

Instead of talking about a booster, we'll be talking about a third dose that people need to take. But we don't know that for sure yet. So for now, it’s fully vaccinated at two doses, but we will review as we get more information, he said.

The Government does not want to impose “extreme” restrictions but said further regulations could not be ruled out, the Tánaiste also stated.