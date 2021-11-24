Antigen testing is to begin in schools on Monday

Antigen testing will begin in schools on Monday, the Education Minister has confirmed.

Norma Foley said that the tests would be issued by the HSE.

"The Chief Medical Officer has determined that there is a role for antigen tests in schools as an additional tool. It is being led by the HSE and it will be operational from Monday."

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Ms Foley said that all guidance on the use of the tests would be made available to schools and parents.

New measures

Ms Foley yesterday announced a raft of new measures to relieve the staffing crisis faced by schools throughout the country. Teacher education colleges agreed to free up third- and fourth-year students so they can provide substitution cover in schools up to the end of term.

Ms Foley said that this would add to the available pool of teachers.

“We now have added significantly in this past week. One hundred additional teachers and now 200 additional as of yesterday, so we now have 680 teachers being made available to provide emergency cover to schools,” Ms Foley told RTÉ radio.

“It is a cumulative approach that’s been taken.”

She defended her department from accusations that it had failed to see the staff shortages coming.

“There has been significant, not just in immediate planning, but there has been long-term planning as well,” she said.

“I do want to acknowledge that these are exceptionally challenging times for all of society, but most especially within the education sector.”

Schools 'safe'

She said that schools remain relatively safe but said that the situation was challenging.

“There has been nothing easy about Covid. There are no straight lines when it comes to Covid. But notwithstanding that, I do want to acknowledge that there have been considerable support and infection prevention control measures made available to schools.

“Schools continue to be places of low transmission, notwithstanding that we see now in the wider community an increase in terms of Covid.”