Britvic sees recovery in Ireland — Ballygowan and MiWadi sales increase as restrictions ease

Company reported revenues of €1.7bn for the 12 months to the end of September
Britvic sees recovery in Ireland — Ballygowan and MiWadi sales increase as restrictions ease

Britvic Ireland managing director Kevin Donnelly.

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 13:04
Geoff Percival

International soft drinks giant Britvic has said its Irish operations generated revenue growth in its latest financial year thanks to a strong second-half recovery after the lifting of Covid restrictions, which had previously decimated sales.

In Ireland, Britvic owns leading brands such as Ballygowan, MiWadi, and the Club range of soft drinks.

On a group-wide basis, Britvic reported revenues of £1.4bn (€1.7bn) for the 12 months to the end of September, up 6.6% on the previous year. Group after-tax profits were up by over 9% at £103.2m.

While the performance of Britvic Ireland is included in the group’s broader ‘international’ division, Britvic said Ireland began to recover “strongly” in the second half, with revenue growing by 20.4%. That, it said, resulted in full-year revenue growth, for the Irish division, of 1.6%.

Challenging

Britvic said, in May, that its first-half performance in Ireland had been “challenging” due to the severe lockdown restrictions on the hospitality sector and local travel limitations that were underway in the early part of this year. 

As much as 45% of Britvic’s sales volumes in Ireland come from out-of-home channels such as pubs, bars, hotels, and office water cooler systems.

Britvic has simplified its Irish operations by closing its Counterpoint wholesale business and investing more in its brands and manufacturing facilities.

“Britvic Ireland enjoyed a robust second half of 2021 as lockdown restrictions eased and our key channel partners reopened," said Britvic Ireland managing director Kevin Donnelly. 

"While we continued to enjoy the gains we made during lockdowns in products consumed at home, our ranges consumed away from home have also enjoyed a strong second-half performance,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said Britvic Ireland plans range extensions and new launches next year.

Read More

Former M&S boss appointed chairman of Asda

More in this section

Oxford Street Stores Stock Lush to close social media accounts over platform safety concerns
Bank Of Ireland To Close Over 100 Branches Across Ireland AIB sells its UK loan book for €713m
CRH shares jump as group eyes 14% surge in annual profit to €4.6bn CRH shares jump as group eyes 14% surge in annual profit to €4.6bn
britvicballygowanmiwadiKevin Donnelly Britvic IrelandClub range
<p>Stuart Rose will become chair at Asda (Lauren Hurley/PA)</p>

Former M&S boss appointed chairman of Asda

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices