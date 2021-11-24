International soft drinks giant Britvic has said its Irish operations generated revenue growth in its latest financial year thanks to a strong second-half recovery after the lifting of Covid restrictions, which had previously decimated sales.

In Ireland, Britvic owns leading brands such as Ballygowan, MiWadi, and the Club range of soft drinks.

On a group-wide basis, Britvic reported revenues of £1.4bn (€1.7bn) for the 12 months to the end of September, up 6.6% on the previous year. Group after-tax profits were up by over 9% at £103.2m.

While the performance of Britvic Ireland is included in the group’s broader ‘international’ division, Britvic said Ireland began to recover “strongly” in the second half, with revenue growing by 20.4%. That, it said, resulted in full-year revenue growth, for the Irish division, of 1.6%.

Challenging

Britvic said, in May, that its first-half performance in Ireland had been “challenging” due to the severe lockdown restrictions on the hospitality sector and local travel limitations that were underway in the early part of this year.

As much as 45% of Britvic’s sales volumes in Ireland come from out-of-home channels such as pubs, bars, hotels, and office water cooler systems.

Britvic has simplified its Irish operations by closing its Counterpoint wholesale business and investing more in its brands and manufacturing facilities.

“Britvic Ireland enjoyed a robust second half of 2021 as lockdown restrictions eased and our key channel partners reopened," said Britvic Ireland managing director Kevin Donnelly.

"While we continued to enjoy the gains we made during lockdowns in products consumed at home, our ranges consumed away from home have also enjoyed a strong second-half performance,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said Britvic Ireland plans range extensions and new launches next year.