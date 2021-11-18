Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with CarTrawler, Tourism Ireland, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Starcircle, Allianz Ireland and Fuzion Communications.

Fabrizio Ruggiero has been appointed as a non-executive director to the board of CarTrawler, provider of technology solutions for the travel industry. The former CEO of Edenred Italia and former deputy CEO of the Europcar Group, he brings 15 years’ experience in the car rental and wider mobility industry to help guide CarTrawler's next growth phase. Mr Ruggiero joins senior travel, technology, and mobility executives on the CarTrawler board, including Willie Walsh, former IAG CEO and now director general of IATA; Laura Merling, chief transformation and operations officer at Arvest Bank; David Barger, co-founder of JetBlue; and Conor Kehoe, McKinsey investor and private equity practice leader.

Nadine Lehmann has been appointed as market manager for Germany with Tourism Ireland. She will take up the post immediately, based in Tourism Ireland’s office in Frankfurt. She has considerable experience at senior level in the travel sector in Germany, having worked for 21 years with DER Touristik, a major German tour operator and the largest tour operator from Mainland Europe to the island of Ireland; as the firm's director of marketing and sales promotion, she helped integrate marketing campaigns with airlines, hotels and tourism boards around the world. Nadine has led multiple teams and managed staff members who trained thousands of travel agents. She was also responsible for the prestigious annual Der Touristik Travel Academy.

Andrew Walls has been appointed as general manager for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation's new Limerick plant and facility in Shannon, where it plans to create 250 new jobs to reach 850 staff by 2025. Andrew succeeds Nathan Tenzer who is moving to a new role within the firm, based in Irvine, California. Andrew started his career at Edwards Lifesciences and has more than 15 years of experience in manufacturing engineering and leading operations within the company’s global supply chain. The company established operations in Ireland in 2018 at a facility in the Shannon Freezone. Over the past 60 years, it has partnered with physicians in heart valve innovations leading to breakthroughs in the treatment of valve disease.

Ciara Byrne has been appointed as chief revenue officer with Starcircle, a Cork-based global strategic talent sourcing firm. She was previously managing director at Beacon AL. She was also previously international director of operations for Airbnb, within Voxpro, helping deliver more than €50m worth in revenue. She holds a BA in Applied Languages from University of Ulster, and a diploma in International Marketing Management from the College of Marketing and Design in Dublin. Ciara is an advocate for women in technology. She was the president of Network Ireland West Cork in 2019. Starcircle’s clients include high profile multinationals such as Facebook, Amazon, Dropbox, Cisco, Doordash, Epic Games and Sonos.

Mark Brennan has been appointed as head of marketing with insurance firm Allianz Ireland. He was previously head of marketing with AIB, leading critical marketing programmes for the AIB Group’s mortgage portfolio. He was also previously head of the EBS Mortgage brand, having also worked across the group's business and personal credit lines as well as being AIB’s head of Digital Marketing and Innovation. He also brings extensive advertising agency background, working in London for ten years on global briefs for Hertz, L’Oréal, Volkswagen and Guinness with leading agencies like DBB and Adam&Eve. Mark holds abn MSC in Advertising from TUD and a BA in Economics and Politics from UCD.

Sarah Murphy has been appointed as senior account manager in Dublin with Fuzion Communications. She brings ten years' experience in arts, film, entertainment, and events. With Kate Bowe PR, she worked on publicity campaigns in Ireland includng The Hunger Games and Twilight series, as well as Matthew McConaughey’s film Dallas Buyers Club and Saoirse Ronan’s Brooklyn. She has also worked with Image Media as event and project manager. She spent the last two years on freelance projects with established businesses such as florist Joeanna Caffrey Flowers, and business start-ups such as Sing At Work and artisan candle range Vipasa. Sarah holds a music degree from UCD and a diploma in PR with Fitzwilliam Institute.