Regulator urged to force Bank of Ireland to run KBC mortgages as separate entity

KBC earlier this year announced its intention to exit the banking market in the Republic
Last month, Bank of Ireland entered into a binding agreement with KBC for the acquisition of €9.2bn worth of loans and €4.4bn worth of deposits.

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 16:50
Geoff Percival

The competition regulator has been urged to insist that Bank of Ireland services the mortgages it plans to acquire from KBC Bank Ireland through an independent subsidiary, as part of the conditions of any approved transaction.

In a submission to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), consumer advocacy body Askaboutmoney.com has insisted the deal’s approval should rely on Bank of Ireland hiving off the KBC loans to a subsidiary and doing away with cash-back mortgage deals in a bid to boost competition in the mortgage market.

“Bank of Ireland has among the highest mortgage rates in Ireland and can only attract new mortgage customers by bribing them with cash back,” said Askaboutmoney.com founder Brendan Burgess.

“They also don’t allow existing customers to avail of all the rates on offer to new customers.

“KBC competes for new customers on mortgage rates alone and so their rates are much lower both for new and existing customers. 

"It is essential that the newly acquired unit continues to compete on rates and to offer existing customers the same rates on offer to new customers,” Mr Burgess said.

Bank of Ireland expects to complete its partial purchases of both KBC Bank Ireland and Davy Stockbrokers during 2022, with both requiring regulatory approval.

The CCPC has, significantly, put the Bank of Ireland/KBC deal under the scope of a full Phase-2 investigation.

It can reject the deal, approve it unconditionally or approve it subject to conditions.

