Eddie Rocket's future 'in doubt' over lockdown hit to profits

The owners of the Eddie Rocket’s fast food restaurant chain have said there is “significant doubt” over whether the company can survive, due to the negative financial impact incurred due to Covid lockdown restrictions last year.

Newly filed accounts for Eddie Rocket's (Ireland) Ltd show the business suffered pre-tax losses of €3m last year, up from a 2019 loss of €508,905, while revenues more than halved from €19m to €8.68m.