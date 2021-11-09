Eddie Rocket's future 'in doubt' over lockdown hit to profits

The business suffered pre-tax losses of €3m last year
Eddie Rocket's future 'in doubt' over lockdown hit to profits

Newly filed accounts for Eddie Rocket's (Ireland) Ltd show the business suffered pre-tax losses of €3m last year, up from a 2019 loss of €508,905, while revenues more than halved from €19m to €8.68m.

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 20:36
Gordon Deegan

The owners of the Eddie Rocket’s fast food restaurant chain have said there is “significant doubt” over whether the company can survive, due to the negative financial impact incurred due to Covid lockdown restrictions last year.

Newly filed accounts for Eddie Rocket's (Ireland) Ltd show the business suffered pre-tax losses of €3m last year, up from a 2019 loss of €508,905, while revenues more than halved from €19m to €8.68m.

'Material uncertainty'

The company’s directors said the circumstances facing the business “represent a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern”.

They said the company “may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for a period of at least one year from the date of the approval of these financial statements”.

However, the owners said they believe that the company “is well-positioned to return to full trading capacity once the current period of uncertainty and restriction passes”.

Refinancing discussions with the company’s bankers successfully concluded in early 2021 which the directors believe will provide the essential working capital needed to support the business.

Read More

€70m for Irish food producers to diversify away from the UK in light of Brexit

More in this section

Robotics firm expanding in Cork seeks engineers and technicians Robotics firm expanding in Cork seeks engineers and technicians
DCC shares fall despite strong first-half performance and upbeat outlook DCC shares fall despite strong first-half performance and upbeat outlook
Nissan recruitment Nissan raises full-year profit target despite parts shortages and lower production
fast food#COVID-19#ReopeningOrganisation: Eddie Rocket’s
Worker at a dairy factory

€70m for Irish food producers to diversify away from the UK in light of Brexit

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices