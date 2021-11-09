Robotics firm expanding in Cork seeks engineers and technicians

The growing demand for automation and robotics in a range of industries has led to expansion plans by Irish firm KAON Automation.

The Sligo company has opened a new facility in Cork's Little Island to service firms in the southern region with plans to recruit new staff for both facilities.

KAON currently employs 45 people mainly in the engineering sector. It designs automated equipment including high-tech robotic machines for leading multinationals and large indigenous companies.

Headquartered in Sligo at a 3,000sqm purpose-built premises in Collooney, KAON recently opened the new 900sqm Cork facility at Little Island to support the southern region.

'Needed more capacity'

“KAON has been growing and expanding over the past few years and needed more capacity so the decision to open in a new market to service the southern region was a natural move for us. The reaction from potential new customers in the region has been outstanding and we are currently hiring to deal with demand," said KAON's regional manager Noel Horgan.

Established as Automation Technology Services in 2005 by co-founders Garreth Finlay and Fergus Hynes, KAON is an automation specialist supporting manufacturing companies.

It delivers custom-designed automation instruments for manufacturing companies globally, including robotic machines to customers mainly in the medical technology, electronic, and automotive sectors.

The pandemic has accelerated the requirement for automation in manufacturing. The International Federation for Robotics has said that automation has now been deployed 25 times faster than was expected pre-pandemic. In recent months, the number of robotic devices and machinery imported into the US increased by 26.3%.