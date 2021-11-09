Electronic security firm recruiting for 50 staff across Cork and Dublin

Electronic security firm Convergint is to create 50 jobs in Ireland expanding across all regions of the country.

The US-headquartered company announced its expansion into Ireland in 2016 and shortly after acquired the independently-owned security systems firm MTS Security, in Dublin.

Since then it has continued to expand here most recently opening a new technology centre at the new office development at 1 Horgan's Quay.

Convergint builds and installs physical security and fire safety systems for buildings. To help meet demand for its services, the firm plans to recruit 50 new workers over the next 24 months supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

"Since joining Convergint in 2016, it was clear Ireland held tremendous growth and opportunity for us to build something extraordinary for our colleagues and clients alike," said Adrian Hill, General Manager for Convergint Ireland. "We are excited to be working with IDA Ireland and look forward to collaboratively identifying diverse talent."

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said: "Convergint have had a presence in Ireland since 2016 and I really welcome this latest expansion and their continued commitment to Ireland."

Mary Buckley, Executive Director, IDA Ireland, said the decision by Convergint to create 50 new roles across all regions in Ireland is very welcome and is due to the company’s increasing global customer base in Europe, as well as a demand for its specialized services in electronic security.

Headquartered in Illinois, Convergint employs more than 6,500 people in over 150 global locations.