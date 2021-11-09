Penneys owner preparing for Ireland's corporate tax changes 

Penneys owner Associated British Foods forecast a significant increase in sales and profit at its fashion chain in its new financial year after the 2020-21 performance was dented by store closures due to the pandemic.

Penneys, which trades as Primark outside Ireland, said it expected sales to increase by at least the estimated £2bn (€2.34bn) that were lost to closures during the crisis, with its adjusted operating margin, recovering to over 10%. Revenue and profit fell 5% and 11% in 2020-21.