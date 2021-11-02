Surge in new business startups across Munster

Growth was typically found in counties with large urban populations, including Dublin and Cork both up 7%
Surge in new business startups across Munster

The number of startups in Limerick fell by 4% compared in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2020.

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 11:30
Alan Healy

Limerick was the only county in Munster to record a decline in new company startups in the third quarter of this year.

New figures show that across the country, the first nine months of the year have seen a 28% increase in new start-ups, compared to the same period in 2020.

The data for the third quarter, from credit risk analyst firm CRIFVision-Net, suggests that the growth in start-ups was disproportionately concentrated in the first six months of the year, which saw a 42% increase in start-ups year-on-year. In contrast, Q3 recorded a more modest growth of four per cent versus the same period last year.

The data also reveals a 24% decrease in insolvencies in the year to date and a 48% decrease in the third quarter.

A total of 10 counties in Ireland experienced a year-on-year improvement in new company registrations for Q3 this year. This growth was typically found in counties with large urban populations, including Dublin (+7%), Cork (+7%), Waterford (+20%), Sligo (+19%) and Kilkenny (+4%). The other counties to record quarterly growth include Mayo (+13%), Clare (+11%), Carlow (+7%), Kerry (+6%) and Wexford (+5%).

Limerick (-4%) and Galway (-5%) both recorded a decrease in new start-ups.

Amongst the top-performing sectors that saw new startups over the past three months were leasing (+60%), utilities (+33%), manufacturing (+31%) and finance (+31%). Other sectors to see double-digit growth include wholesale and retail (+18%), transport and storage (+17%) and real estate (+16%).

Unsurprisingly, the hotel and restaurant sector continues to be the most at-risk sector, with approximately three in five companies (63%) in this space being categorised as ‘high-risk’. This represents a five per cent increase the third quarter of 2020. However, this figure still compares favourably to this time five years ago, when 66% of companies in the sector were categorised as ‘high risk’.

Other sectors to feature prominently in the high-risk category include computers (59%), construction (58%), transport and storage (54%) and wholesale and retail (54%).

"12 months ago, economic commentators and financial institutions were predicting an economic bounce in the second half of 2021," Christine Cullen, Managing Director of CRIFVision-net, said.

"A 28% growth in new start-ups certainly supports this narrative, however, it is interesting to note that this bounce in new start-ups was largely concentrated in the first half of the year, as opposed to the third quarter of the calendar year. This slowdown in start-up growth perhaps reflects a more stable operating environment and a return to business as usual for many industries."

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Ryanair has suspended all flights to, from or within Italy in response to COVID-19 Coronavirus fears END Ryanair expects challenging winter despite reporting first quarterly profit since beginning of pandemic
ENVIRONMENT Wind_file 1 Shannon-based engineering services firm Mincon sees 6% revenue increase
EY posts strong annual increase in Irish revenues EY posts strong annual increase in Irish revenues
Munster Business
Surge in new business startups across Munster

Cork firm Talivest raises $1m to help firms prevent staff burnout

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices