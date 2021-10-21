Apple's bumper Christmas sales period under threat from global supply crunch 

Shoppers looking for Apple devices in the run-up to Christmas are facing a chilly reality — most everything they might want to buy will take weeks to arrive.

Orders for the company’s newest products — the iPhone 13, iPad mini, ninth-generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 7, and MacBook Pro — will not be fulfilled until November or December. Even some older devices, including the iMac announced in April, the Mac Pro, and some pricier configurations of the MacBook Air, are seeing delays.