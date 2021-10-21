Apple's bumper Christmas sales period under threat from global supply crunch 

Orders for the iPhone 13, iPad mini, ninth-generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 7 and MacBook Pro may not be fulfilled until November or December
Apple's bumper Christmas sales period under threat from global supply crunch 

iPhone 13 Pro

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 17:34
Mark Gurman

Shoppers looking for Apple devices in the run-up to Christmas are facing a chilly reality — most everything they might want to buy will take weeks to arrive.

Orders for the company’s newest products — the iPhone 13, iPad mini, ninth-generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 7, and MacBook Pro — will not be fulfilled until November or December. Even some older devices, including the iMac announced in April, the Mac Pro, and some pricier configurations of the MacBook Air, are seeing delays.

Having to wait for an Apple product is nothing new, with the annual release of the iPhone and other hot products bringing long lines and order backlogs. But this year the delays are spread more widely, and that threatens to undercut what could be Apple’s biggest sales quarter in its history.

The company is expected to generate nearly $120bn (€103bn) in the final three months of the year, up 7% from a year earlier. In a year when Apple should be enjoying one of its biggest product-upgrade cycles ever, navigating the supply crunch is the “elephant in the room”, said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

The iPhone — Apple’s flagship product, accounting for about half of its sales — is the highest-profile case of shortages. 

One month after going on sale, the iPhone 13 Pro is hard to find in every colour, configuration, and size.

As well as online, the shortages extend to the company’s brick-and-mortar stores, with the majority of outlets seeing little or no supply of most models.

Bloomberg

Read More

iPad (9th Gen) is the one for the masses

More in this section

Production At Pernod-Ricard SA's Jameson Irish Whiskey Plant Jameson sales in US and China drive growth in Pernod Ricard revenues
Inflation fears cloud rise in Unilever sales Inflation fears cloud rise in Unilever sales
PayPal app on iPhone PayPal exploring €38bn Pinterest takeover
RetailtradetechnologyOrganisation: Apple
Apple's bumper Christmas sales period under threat from global supply crunch 

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices