Edwards Lifesciences to add 250 further jobs in Limerick

US company Edwards Lifesciences said it plans to significantly increase its Limerick workforce creating 250 extra roles to manufacture medical devices.

The firm officially opened its purpose-built €80m manufacturing centre in Castletroy today that will focus on the manufacture of therapies and medical technologies for patients suffering from heart valve disease. Employees will manufacture transcatheter therapies to repair or replace damaged heart valves.

Headquartered in Irving, California, Edwards first established operations in Ireland in 2018 at a facility in the Shannon Freezone investing €80m, and already employs 250 people in Limerick. The company announced in 2019 that it was building a purpose-built manufacturing facility in Castletroy that will ultimately employ 600 people.

Today's announcement further increases that number with the company ultimately planning to employ 850 in Limerick. Edwards Chairman and CEO Michael A. Mussallem said the workforce expansion illustrates the growth of the company globally and demonstrates their confidence to the Mid-West of Ireland.

"By expanding our presence in the area, we aim to create a hub for Europe and bring us closer to the patients in the region who will receive these life-saving therapies," he said.

"We look forward to welcoming new members to join us in our mission to save and improve the lives of thousands of people around the world."

Attending the official opening in Limerick today, the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said Edwards now plans to employ 250 more people than initially estimated.

"It’s an enormous vote of confidence in the Mid-West region and the talent, skills and experience on offer here.”

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, said: “An investment of this scale by Edwards Lifesciences, a global leader in its field, is terrific news for the Mid-West Region and indeed for Ireland. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to the region and its ambitions for its operations here. IDA Ireland remains committed to winning jobs and investment in regional locations.”

On his visit to Limerick, the Tánaiste will also visit the Bernal Institute in the University of Limerick where he will announce the second phase of funding for research in the Dairy Processing Technology Centre. Phase 1 of the DPTC which was founded in 2014, has been established as a centre of excellence for dairy processing research and innovation.

The next phase will see an additional €14m investment, through Enterprise Ireland, in new research looking at sustainability and competitiveness in the dairy industry.

The Tánaiste will also officially launch Ennis 2040, an economic and spatial strategy to make Ennis one of the best places to live, work, visit and invest.

The town is aiming to create 5,000 new jobs and grow the population of the town by 1.6% per year until 2040. This growth will be based on the ’10 Minute Town’ concept with the Town Centre at the heart of a highly accessible and revitalised Ennis.